Instant Takeaways: Hawks Outshine Suns in Summer League Victory
The Atlanta Hawks came into this game with a big comeback against the Miami Heat on Friday, where Kobe Bufkin had a game-high 29 points and came up with timely stops. In today's game, the Hawks demonstrated more consistency on both the offensive and defensive ends, ultimately leading to a nice win after another slow start against the Phoenix Suns.
Let's get into the takeaways
1. Good movement and easy scoring opportunities
In the first half, the Hawks had a strong start, going on a 10-0 run to take the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Part of this was due to the Hawks creating easy scoring opportunities through good ball movement, effective screens, cuts to the basket, and open three-point shots, which resulted from the Suns' defense lacking rotation. To finish the game, the Hawks shot a much improved 46% from the field, 43% from three-point range, and 71% from the free-throw line, which, coming into this game, they ranked near the bottom of the Summer League in terms of three-point shooting at 23%.
2. Consistent defense and forced turnovers
To start the game, the Hawks were able to cause problems for the Suns, forcing 17 turnovers that led to open dunks and three-pointers. The Suns' offense was predicated on getting down the lane and creating good shots in the mid-range or at the basket, but every time they tried to get something inside, the Hawks were there, getting a steal or a block, which led to the blowout victory. The entire Suns team finished with a negative plus-minus, which counts the overall player impact on the game. The Suns shot 39% from the field and 33% from three-point range.
3. Another big performance for Jacob Toppin
Toppin had another nice performance in today's game, as he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, and one steal with a near double-double performance. The Hawks relied on him for their first half scoring as he was the team leader in points without missing a shot and did a nice job of scoring on the perimeter as he made two of his four three-point shots.
4. Exciting performance from Asa Newell
Newell has shown some promise over the last few games as he has been an active participant on both ends of the court. In his first Summer League game, he finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and two steals to go along with a +8 plus-minus. In today's game, he finished with a team-high 18 points, 11 rebounds, one block, and made four of his five shots from three-point range. His plus-minus was a +18, showing his overall versatility on both ends of the court and promising him a spark plug role off the bench as the season approaches for the Hawks' main roster.
5. Nice bounce back performance from Nikola Durisic
In this game, Durisic had a good performance for the Hawks as he was in foul trouble throughout and nearly chased a small historic feat of fouling out a Summer League game with eight fouls, and the limit for player fouls is 10 in the Summer League compared to five in the regular games. In today's game, he scored 16 points, dished out four assists, grabbed two rebounds, one steal, and two blocks with a +29 plus-minus with only three fouls.