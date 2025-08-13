Is Atlanta Hawks Point Guard Trae Young Facing The Most Pressure In the NBA This Season?
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal, and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal. They also
The biggest move for the Hawks though was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top five or higher selection.
With praise comes pressure though.
How much pressure is on Trae Young?
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA. He is praised for his offensive talent and his ability to create offense and shots for his teammates that only Nikola Jokic can do better. On the other hand, his critics will point to his defense, size, shooting percentages, and turnovers as reasons Young is not the kind of player that can lead a team to a championship.
However, this team that general manager Onsi Saleh has put together seems perfect for Young. The work started last offseason by getting Dyson Daniels and Zaccharie Risacher, then they added Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard. All three of the new additions bring shooting and Porzingis and Alexander-Walker bring elite defense. With these new players and a weakened Eastern Conference, a lot is being expected of Young.
The Ringer's Michael Pina had Young as one of the six NBA figures under the most pressure this season:
"Since he was drafted, Young’s offensive brilliance and defensive limitations have heavily influenced almost every personnel move the Hawks have made. The results, with three different head coaches and now three general managers, have been unremarkable: Young has not won a playoff series since a magical run to the conference finals in 2021. That doesn’t mean trading him is a prerequisite for a Finals run, but it’ll be nearly impossible for Atlanta to get where it wants to go if Young assumes nearly a third of the cap, with other integral building blocks soon due their own pricey extensions.
Young’s exit from the Hawks may be fait accompli—especially if the New Orleans Pelicans end up forking over a high lottery pick in 2026 that lets Atlanta enter a new era—but the winds of change blow fast in NBA circles. A future very much still exists in which Young and the only team he’s ever played for flourish when he’s surrounded by more talent and better shooters than ever before. Unless he’s willing to take a pay cut, Young’s future home depends on it. And if the Hawks can’t find a trade partner who’s willing to pay Young what he wants without sending back any unwanted long-term salary, there’s also a world where they’ll let him walk as a free agent."
Contract Extension
NBA insider Jake Fischer shared this week on any potential extension for the Hawks point guard:
"League sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer.
This, though, does not necessarily come as a surprise."
While Young is the type of player to always play at a high level, this could motivate him to hit another gear. If Young does not sign an extension this summer and he makes an All-NBA team during the 2025-2026 season, Young will be eligible for a five-year, $345 million extension next offseason. If Young does make all NBA and carries the Hawks at least into the second round of the playoffs (maybe more), it will be tough for the franchise to not give him that extension, especially given the fact that Atlanta would not have an adequate way to replace him.
$345 million can motivate just about anyone. I don't think that is the only reason that Young will be wanting to have a big season, though. Young seems to be motivated to prove that he is a winning player in this league and the kind that you can build around to win championships. He has taken on more of a leadership role and seems primed to have the Hawks among the best teams in the conference.
Can Young make All-NBA? He has made the third team All-NBA before, but you can argue that this is the most talented team that Young has ever played with.
A motivated Trae Young is the best Trae Young and I expect to see the best version of him, not just because he wants to earn a huge contract extension, but I think Young is motivated more than ever to prove that he is a winning player that can be built around and he will welcome the pressure that comes with this season.