Atlanta Hawks Stock Report After Latest Loss to Chicago: Who is up and Who is Down?

The Atlanta Hawks may have arrived at their first inflection point this season.

The Hawks have lost three straight and seven of their last nine, falling to 15-15 this season and in 9th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks have cratered on defense and are resembling teams of years past, not the contender that they hoped they would be this season.

After the latest loss to the Chicago Bulls, whose stock is up and whose is down for the Hawks?

Up- Trae Young

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

This was a much better performance from Trae Young than the one that he had on Thursday against Charlotte.

Young only played 26 minutes yesterday, but he was able to put up 35 points to go along with nine assists and was a +2 in those minutes. There was some bad defense, but Young tore apart the Bulls defense and looked very much like himself yesterday. As Young continues to ramp up and play more minutes, he should only continue to get better and have this Hawks offense rolling along and finding quality shots for his teammates.

Stock Down- Luke Kennard

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Luke Kennard (3) dribbles the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Luke Kennard experiment continues to go poorly.

Kennard played 9 minutes and 27 seconds yesterday and did not shoot the ball once. That is not a typo. One of the best shooters in NBA history continues to avoid taking shots and there was some visible frustration from the bench yesterday with the lack of willingness from Kennard to let it fly.

Luke Kennard just passed on another 3 and heard about it from teammates and coaches. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 21, 2025

If Kennard is not going to shoot it and shoot it a lot, he is too much of a defensive liability and does not bring enough in other areas to justify seeing major minutes on the court. For a team with a lot of defensive issues right now, Kennard is not doing what the Hawks had hoped when they signed him this summer.

Stock Up- Mouhamed Gueye

Dec 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) blocks a shot by Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

What is it going to take to have Quin Snyder play Mouhamed Gueye more? Gueye is the Hawks best defender in the frontcourt (maybe second best overall) and was a +2 in nearly 13 minutes played yesterday. Gueye has earned more minutes and for a team that is playing so poorly on defense, the Hawks need more minutes from him.

Stock Down- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker has been one of the best players on the Hawks this season and arguably the best offseason addition in the NBA. However, yesterday was his worst game as a Hawk.

He finished with nine points on 3-12 shooting (1-6 from three), did not play well on defense, and also blew a wide open break away dunk. In a game where you lose by two points, every possession counts. He will no doubt be better in the future, but he struggled mightily yesterday.

More Atlanta Hawks News: