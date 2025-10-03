Is There any way for Trae Young To Get In The MVP Conversation This Season?
Trae Young is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, but there is no denying the impact that he has on the Atlanta Hawks, especially on offense. Young is one of the best offensive playmakers and shot creators in the NBA, but this is going to be a big season for him.
After this season, Young has a player option that he can exercise and become an unrestricted free agent, and so far, the Hawks have been reluctant to give him that. Don't mistake that for non-belief in Young, though. Atlanta has constructed what might be the perfect roster around him in the hope of him leading the franchise to heights it has never seen. With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to a core of Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Zaccharie Risacher, Young has a chance to put together his best season yet.
MVP Case?
Winning MVP in the NBA Is one of the toughest things in sports and the bar is high for whoever wins it. When you look at the odds, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic have separated from the pack and it would be a surprise if someone from outside of that top four won, but there is nothing in sports quite like an underdog story.
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most talked about teams in the NBA this offseason and they are a popular pick to possibly even win the Eastern Conference this season. If the Hawks were to have a special season and win 50-55 games, could Young find himself in contention for the award? CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn made a case for Young as an intriguing longshot:
"Trae Young probably doesn't have Cunningham's upside as he's three years younger and comes with weaknesses and a reputation to buck, but the profit here is potentially bigger. The Hawks are everyone's favorite Eastern Conference sleeper, and they've done a stellar job of building a defense and depth around Young, who is in a contract year and will be eager to prove he can make this team a contender. He's the obvious favorite to lead the league in assists. He's been an All-NBA player. He's in our preferred age bracket. And there's an easy narrative to form around him proving the naysayers wrong ahead of his free agency. He'll never be a good defender or off-ball offensive player, but the bar has been so low in the past that his subtle improvements last year largely went unnoticed. If he's merely below average in those respects, but the Hawks are otherwise humming, he'll get some respect for that."
What would an MVP season look like?
It will take an historic season for Young to even be in the conversation. Not only that, the Hawks would have to win a lot of games and I mean a lot of games.
Averaging somewhere between 25-30 PPG and getting to 12 APG would likely be what Young needs to get in the conversation for the award and offset concerns about his defense. While Young has improved on that end of the floor, it is still a weakness for him and will be a major talking point if he can find his way into the MVP conversation.
In all likelihood, one of Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo, or Doncic will win the award, but someone could make a darkhorse run at it and it is not crazy to think that it could be Young.