Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons: Game Preview, Injury Report, Projected Starting Lineup for Tonight's Matchup

After nearly a week off, the Atlanta Hawks are back on the court tonight. They are on the road to face the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons. The two teams have already faced each other twice this season, with the Pistons winning both matchups. The last game came down to the wire and Detroit escaped with a one point win.

Can the Hawks reverse their fortune tonight? The Hawks should be well rested after six days off, but they are going to be missing center Kristaps Porzingis and point guard Trae Young tonight. Young has not played since Oct. 29th, but there has reportedly been optimism that Young is going to be able to return this month, but that night won't be tonight.

Let's look at how these two teams matchup.

By the Numbers

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks are 11th in points, 8th in FG%, 8th in 3P%, 19th in FT%, 25th in rebounds (25th in OREB, 19th in DREB), 1st in assists, and 17th in turnovers per game. They're 14th in offensive rating this year.

On a per-game basis, the Hawks rank 17th in points allowed, 14th in FG% allowed, 9th in 3P% allowed, 23rd in rebounds allowed, 4th in steals, and 18th in blocks. They're 11th in defensive rating on the year, which puts them in an above-average tier. They have had poor performances in recent games, including against the Denver Nuggets last Friday.

Detroit continues to look like one of the best teams in the NBA. They're 8th in points, 10th in FG%, 18th in 3P%, 29th in FT%, 2nd in rebounds (4th in OREB, 9th in DREB), 14th in assists, and 26th in turnovers per game. They're 9th in offensive rating this season.

The Pistons are 6th in points allowed, 2nd in FG% allowed, 15th in 3P% allowed, 7th in rebounds allowed, 5th in steals, and 2nd in blocks. They're 4th in defensive rating, so many of the metrics point to Detroit's defense being among the best in the NBA.

Three Reasons Atlanta can win this game

Dec 6, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The biggest reason that the Hawks can win is because they have an elite player on the floor and that is Jalen Johnson. Johnson has posted two straight triple-doubles and is looking for a third straight tonight when he goes against one of the NBA's best defenses. Johnson has averaged 27 PPG this season in two games against the Pistons and every time he is on the court, he gives the Hawks a chance to win.

The Pistons are a good offensive team with an elite playmaker in Cade Cunningham, but they are not elite at everything. Per cleaning the glass, they rank 15th in effective field goal percentage and 24th in TOV%. Atlanta is one of the best teams in the league when it comes to forcing turnovers and if they can win that battle, I like their chances of coming out on top.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been arguably the best NBA free agent addition this season and was a tough cover for the Pistons in the last game. NAW nearly got his team a win with his 26 points and in the first matchup against Detroit, he had 24 points. He has been better than expected on offense and gives the Hawks extra possessions due to his defensive ability as well.

Three Reasons Atlanta Might Lose This Game

Dec 6, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) in the second half t Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In both games against the Pistons this season, the Hawks have not had Kristaps Porzingis available and that is going to be the case tonight. Detroit is one of the biggest and most physical teams in the NBA and having his extra size would be huge. As it is though, he is out and the Hawks will have to rely on Onyeka Okongwu and Mouhamed Gueye to counter the Pistons size.

As good of defenders as Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are, they have had a tough time covering Cade Cunningham, who seems to have his best nights against the Hawks. Cunningham is at his best in the clutch and that is when the Hawks have had the hardest time getting stops against him. Dating back to last season. Daniels has had troubles covering Cunningham and if that continues tonight, the Pistons are going to have a great chance to win.

The Hawks offense is not terrible without Trae Young, but it is not as good and going against an elite defense like Detroit's, they can have a hard time scoring in the half court. They were not able to break 100 points in the last game against the Pistons, though some of that can be attributed to being on the second night of a back-to-back. Can the Hawks have a more successful night on that end of the floor?

Injury Report

N’Faly Dante (concussion protocol), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jacob Toppin (right shoulder surgery), and Trae Young (right knee MCL sprain) are all out vs Detroit. With Porzingis out, it will be another game for Onyeka Okongwu to start.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Tip-off time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network and NBATV

Projected Starting Lineups

Hawks

G - Dyson Daniels

G - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F - Zaccharie Risacher

F - Jalen Johnson

C - Onyeka Okongwu

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham

G - Duncan Robinson

F - Ausar Thompson

F - Tobias Harris

C - Jalen Duren

