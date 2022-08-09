Former Atlanta Hawks Player Dominates Kids at Basketball Camp

The second week of August always marks the beginning of summer workout video season. Fans and media alike tend to overreact to heavily edited videos of NBA players working out in the gym or weight room.

Often the videos are designed to reshape a narrative like a player's poor jump shot, dribbling abilities, or physique. NBA free agent Jabari Parker had a video go viral for all the right reasons. Check out BallisLife.com's tweet below.

Parker recently held a free basketball camp for high schoolers, as he is known to do. The 27-year-old is very philanthropic and known for giving back to his community. But in the video above, Parker was mostly giving back buckets.

For 36 glorious seconds, hoops fans watched an NBA player dominate high school kids in a hilarious fashion. Luckily, no one got hurt, and everyone appeared to be having a good time.

It is impossible to discuss Parker's basketball career without noting his bad luck with injuries. The Milwaukee Bucks drafted Parker with the No. 2 overall selection of the 2014 NBA Draft.

The former Duke Blue Devil enjoyed a distinguished college career and showed real promise during his second and third professional seasons. Unfortunately, Parker tore the ACL in his left knee twice in three years.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson guarding Jabari Parker in the 2019-20 season. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Parker played for the Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards before he landed with the Atlanta Hawks in 2019. The bruising power forward played well in 35 games for the Hawks. He averaged 15 points and 6 rebounds per game on the rebuilding team.

Sadly, Parker was traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2020, where he never got to show his skills. Thirteen months after the trade, the Kings waived Parker after he played only 27 total minutes in 9 games.

A similar story played out with the Boston Celtics, where Parker was eventually waived in January 2022 after playing 22 games over two seasons. Parker is currently a free agent waiting for the call from another NBA team. Let's hope the lovable big man gets another shot before his playing days conclude.

