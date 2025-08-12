Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Trae Young Hall of Fame Statement
Trae Young is arguably the second greatest Atlanta Hawk of all-time, behind only Dominique Wilkins. He is the all-time leader in assists, a multi-time All-Star, and has taken the Hawks farther than they have every been in the NBA playoffs. The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, falling short against the Milwaukee Bucks and they have not won a playoff series since.
Young is without a doubt one of the top point guards in the NBA today and one of the top overall offensive players as well. He is also one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today due to his defense and currently, he and the Hawks are at a bit of an impasse when it comes to his contract extension. Young is up for a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but it appears that the Hawks are going to wait to extend Young.
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins does not think that is a wise move for Atlanta.
Hall of Fame Trajectory?
When talking with a panel on NBA Today, Perkins questioned the Hawks for not giving Young his extension:
“What else is out there that you’re going to get, as far as being an upgrade for Trae Young? He’s averaging 25 for his career. One could argue he’s having a Hall of Fame-type career when you look at the numbers.
“Now you actually have the pieces around him that complement Trae Young: Jalen Johnson, whom I’m very high on. You have pesky wing defenders. You go and get Alexander-Walker, who can provide scoring off the bench or in the starting lineup.
You get Luke Kennard, who is a lockdown shooter, and you look at what Trae brings to the table: he makes everybody around him better. He’s going to get his 25 and is getting about 10 to 11 assists a night. What else are you going to go out there and get at that position?”
This is the Best Team Trae Young Has Had Around Him
I actually agree with Perkins that Young is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and he is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. With the team that this front office has put around him, Young has a chance to silence all of his doubters.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend.
This front office put more shooting and more defense around Young than he has ever had before. The expectations are that he will be able to lead the Hawks not only to the playoffs, but beyond. This season has a chance to be a narrative-shifting season for one of the NBA's premier point guards.
A motivated Trae Young is the best Trae Young and I expect to see the best version of him, not just because he wants to earn a huge contract extension, but I think Young is motivated more than ever to prove that he is a winning player that can be built around.