Kendrick Perkins Makes Bold Trae Young Hall of Fame Statement

Jackson Caudell

Feb 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Trae Young is arguably the second greatest Atlanta Hawk of all-time, behind only Dominique Wilkins. He is the all-time leader in assists, a multi-time All-Star, and has taken the Hawks farther than they have every been in the NBA playoffs. The Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, falling short against the Milwaukee Bucks and they have not won a playoff series since.

Young is without a doubt one of the top point guards in the NBA today and one of the top overall offensive players as well. He is also one of the most polarizing players in the NBA today due to his defense and currently, he and the Hawks are at a bit of an impasse when it comes to his contract extension. Young is up for a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but it appears that the Hawks are going to wait to extend Young.

ESPN's Kendrick Perkins does not think that is a wise move for Atlanta.

Mar 8, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Ben Sheppard (26) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images / Madeleine Mertens-Imagn Images

Hall of Fame Trajectory?

When talking with a panel on NBA Today, Perkins questioned the Hawks for not giving Young his extension:

“What else is out there that you’re going to get, as far as being an upgrade for Trae Young? He’s averaging 25 for his career. One could argue he’s having a Hall of Fame-type career when you look at the numbers.

“Now you actually have the pieces around him that complement Trae Young: Jalen Johnson, whom I’m very high on. You have pesky wing defenders. You go and get Alexander-Walker, who can provide scoring off the bench or in the starting lineup. 

You get Luke Kennard, who is a lockdown shooter, and you look at what Trae brings to the table: he makes everybody around him better. He’s going to get his 25 and is getting about 10 to 11 assists a night. What else are you going to go out there and get at that position?”

This is the Best Team Trae Young Has Had Around Him

Kristaps Porzingis Atlanta Hawks
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) warms up before the start of game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

I actually agree with Perkins that Young is on a Hall of Fame trajectory and he is one of the most underrated players in the NBA. With the team that this front office has put around him, Young has a chance to silence all of his doubters.

After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend.

This front office put more shooting and more defense around Young than he has ever had before. The expectations are that he will be able to lead the Hawks not only to the playoffs, but beyond. This season has a chance to be a narrative-shifting season for one of the NBA's premier point guards.

A motivated Trae Young is the best Trae Young and I expect to see the best version of him, not just because he wants to earn a huge contract extension, but I think Young is motivated more than ever to prove that he is a winning player that can be built around.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

