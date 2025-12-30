Four Big Takeaways As The Hawks Fall To The Thunder and Lose Their Seventh Straight Game

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game on a six-game losing streak. They decided to rest some of the team's usual starters, including Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Kristaps Porzingis, in a big game against the defending NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

1. Another 2nd half collapse

Now it's a 19-4 run.



Hawks down double-digits in the blink of an eye. https://t.co/HLjDsKCK91 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 30, 2025

For much of the first half, the Hawks were in a back-and-forth battle with the Thunder, with the game looking like it could go in their favor as they held the lead going into halftime. However, like many other games this season, the Hawks would come out in the third quarter and go missing, which proved costly as they would go on to lose a much-needed winnable game.

2. Onyeka Okongwu

Big O poured in 20 PTS in the first half on 6-9 FG with a pair of threes 💧💧 pic.twitter.com/jGDCaPpjc7 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 30, 2025

While the Hawks were undermanned, that still didn't stop Okongwu from stepping up in a big way for Atlanta, finishing with the team's only double-double: 26 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, and one steal, on shooting splits of 50/87/50%. The most impressive part of Okongwu's performance was the first half, as he finished with a team-high 20 points, putting him on pace for a potential 40-point game had he kept up his scoring in the second half and a possible win.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams (8) during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

While the Hawks have struggled to find an identity for much of the season, one of the more consistent pieces to step up for them has been Alexander-Walker, who has been dominant on both ends of the court. Tonight, however, he continued his high-level two-way play, finishing as the team's leading scorer with 30 points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block, shooting 45/66/42%. Outside of Johnson, I would have Alexander-Walker and Okongwu in the conversation for Hawks MVP, given their stepped-up play in crucial moments for the team.

4. Defense is the main issue for this loss

Dec 29, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots as Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends the shot during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

If there were a way to sum up the Hawks' season, it would be the lack of defense across all areas: they struggle with paint, perimeter, and on-ball defense, while also putting teams on the free-throw line often due to foul trouble. If the Hawks could clean things up on that end, they could win a lot more games, and this is concerning, given that this is one of the issues the team addressed in the offseason with the moves they made. The Hawks surprisingly didn't give up many points in the paint, allowing 36 points, but they lost this game because they couldn't guard the three-point line, giving up 25 three-pointers.

