Latest Hawks Prediction Presents Potential Roster Issue For Atlanta
The Atlanta Hawks begin their season one week from today and it is a season that is starting with high expectations. Atlanta was active this offseason, bringing in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, among others, to add to their roster of already talented players such as Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks are looked at as a contender in the Eastern Conference, but they are not without their potential roster issues.
Biggest roster issue?
Most will point to the Hawks lack of a certified back up point guard as the biggest potential weakness on the Hawks roster, but in a recent column projecting the Eastern Conference standings, John Hollinger of The Athletic predicted the Hawks to go 49-33, tying for third in the East, but pointed out what could be the Hawks downfall.
"Atlanta also ironed out its playmaking in the non-Young minutes (it hopes) by adding Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard to the backcourt; the wildly underrated Jalen Johnson is also back after missing the second half of last season. Onyeka Okongwu was taxed as a starter but will be one of the best “third bigs” in the league, likely toggling between both frontcourt spots, and could be a stealth Sixth Man of the Year contender if Porziņģis is healthy enough to keep Okongwu with the second unit most nights. First-round pick Asa Newell rounds out the depth, with serviceable deep reserves N’Faly Dante and Mo Gueye around for insurance.
If there’s a question mark, it’s right in the middle of the rotation at small forward. Zaccharie Risacher, the top pick in the 2024 draft, will try to build on an uneven rookie year on a team where expectations are high enough that “doing some interesting things” won’t be enough. Behind him, fringe rotation player Vit Krejči and non-guaranteed Caleb Houstan are the only other true small forwards on the roster, although 6-8 defensive menace Dyson Daniels can slide over from the backcourt and likely will finish games in a three-man backcourt with Alexander-Walker and Young."
Big step forward this year?
If Risacher does not take a meaningful step forward, it could become an issue for the Hawks, but that is why the offseason signings have been so important. If Risacher struggles, Alexander-Walker could see more minutes, forming an elite perimeter duo between himself and Dyson Daniels, but the preferred outcome for the Hawks this season is that the former No. 1 pick continues to elevate his game and become a viable NBA starter.
In 75 games (73 starts), Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .355 3FG%, .711 FT%), becoming the only rookie in the league this season to average at least 10.0 points on .450/.350/.700 shooting splits. Using the same qualifiers as regular season leaders, he led all rookies in field goal percentage, while ranking third in points per game and fourth in three-point percentage. Risacher ranked second amongst all rookies in total points (942) and made field goals (357), fourth in made three-pointers (122) and fifth in made free throws (106). He also owned the highest offensive rating for an Eastern Conference rookie who made at least 65 appearances (112.3).
The No. 1 overall pick owned four games with 30-or-more points this past season, the most 30-point outings by any rookie during the 2024-25 campaign. Three of his four 30-point performances came against top five teams in the East: No. 1 Cleveland (30 points, Jan. 30), No. 3 New York (33 points, Nov. 6), No. 5 Milwaukee (36 points, March 30). Against the top five clubs in the Eastern Conference, Risacher averaged 14.6 points on .497 FG% and .414 3FG% in 17 games.
He poured in a career-high 38 points on 15-20 shooting from the field, including a 6-11 clip from three-point land, in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, marking the most points scored in a single outing by a rookie during the 2024-25 season. Per Stathead, he was the first rookie in NBA history to finish a game with 35+ points on at least .750 FG% and .500 3FG% (min. 20 FGA, 10 3FGA).
Risacher compiled two games with at least 30 points and zero turnovers this past season, becoming the only teenager in NBA history with multiple 30-point, zero-turnover contests in a season (33 points, zero turnovers, Nov. 6 vs. New York; 30 points, zero turnovers, Jan. 30 at Cleveland).
Over a three-game stretch from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, Risacher played 80.1 total minutes, netting 64 total points, while committing zero turnovers. Per Elias Sports, he became the youngest player to play 80+ minutes, while netting 60+ points and tallying zero turnovers over a three-game stretch and just the second teenager to do so, joining Jayson Tatum (Jan. 29, 2018 through Feb. 2, 2018).
From Jan. 1 through the end of the regular season, Risacher averaged 14.0 points on .501 FG%, .401 3FG% and .726 FT%. He was the only rookie to average at least 14.0 points on .500/.400/.700 shooting splits over that time and one of only six players in the NBA to do so over that timespan (min. 40 games played), joining Kevin Durant, Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine and Christian Braun.
Risacher owned the highest true shooting percentage (.606%) and second-best effective field goal percentage (.591%) amongst all rookies who appeared in at least 30 games since Jan. 1 (min. 25 mpg).