Latest Offseason Ranking Should Give Hawks Fans Faith In New Front Office
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection. It was a stunning trade that left the NBA world speechless.
Best offseason in the NBA?
One could make the case that the Hawks have had the best offseason in the NBA and in a recent ranking of every team's offseason, David Aldridge of The Athletic ranked the Hawks at No. 2, behind the Houston Rockets.
"Atlanta’s new front office — Saleh, Bryson Graham and Peter Dinwiddie — crushed the offseason. The highlight, of course, was getting New Orleans’ 2026 first-rounder on draft night in exchange for moving down 10 spots in the draft. It was a smart and nimble move by the Hawks, who will likely add a lottery talent from a loaded ’26 draft to their promising core. Whether Atlanta can really make a move in the East next season depends on Porziņģis’ health, but adding NAW, KP, Kennard and Newell to supplement Trae Young, Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels was first-rate work."
New front office is doing work
Landry Fields did good things when he was the Hawks' general manager, but he had some clear mistakes as well. So far, for Onsi Saleh, Bryson Graham, and Peter Dinwiddie, they have aced every part of the offseason, which is something that Hawks fans are not used to from previous regimes. Atlanta has not only made this team competitive for this season, but they have secured what might be a top five pick in next year's draft, which is expected to be loaded at the top.
They have done what many have thought impossible and that is put a competent team around star point guard Trae Young.
Can Young make All-NBA? He has made third team All-NBA before, but you can argue that this is the most talented team that Young has ever played with.
This front office put more shooting and more defense around Young than he has ever had before. The expectations are that he will be able to lead the Hawks not only to the playoffs, but beyond. This season has a chance to be a narrative-shifting season for one of the NBA's premier point guards.
A motivated Trae Young is the best Trae Young and I expect to see the best version of him, not just because he wants to earn a huge contract extension, but I think Young is motivated more than ever to prove that he is a winning player that can be built around.
The Hawks new look front office has passed the test this offseason. Will they continue to make smart moves?