Atlanta Hawks Front Office Picked As Top One "On The Rise" In Latest Anonymous Survey

When he was hired to replace former general manager Landry Fields, Onsi Saleh was a relatively unknown member of the front office after being with the organization for only a year. He was well respected in places like Golden State and San Antonio, but nobody really knew how well he would do in his first full-time general manager position.

So far so good in Atlanta.

While we don't know how the Hawks will finish this season, they are 14-11 and have not had star point guard Trae Young since October. He made the trade for Kristaps Porzingis, signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and made the draft night trade to move down from 13 to 23 and pick up an unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans. Currently, the Pelicans have the worst record in the NBA (3-22), and Atlanta has a strong likelihood of having a top pick in what is supposed to be a loaded NBA Draft class.

It is a small sample size, but this is one of the better offseasons from a first-time general manager in quite some time.

On the rise?

The Athletic recently polled 36 anonymous executives about the top front offices in the league and while the Hawks did not land in the top ten, they were picked as the No. 1 organization on the rise in the NBA:

1. Atlanta Hawks

Total votes: 12

Governor: Tony Ressler

General manager: Onsi Saleh

Head coach: Quin Snyder

"These are not your old-school Hawks — so says the rest of the NBA. Atlanta changed around its front office over the summer, elevating Saleh, who came up with the Warriors and Spurs, from its No. 2 exec to its lead one. The Hawks quickly made shrewd moves, including the acquisitions of Porziņģis, Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard. They also pulled off one of the most praised moves of the offseason, flipping the 13th pick on draft night for No. 23 as well as the Pelicans’ unprotected first in 2026, a selection that looks extra juicy with New Orleans at the bottom of the West.

“I believe in Onsi,” said one participant who deemed the Hawks on the rise. “I think he’s a really smart dude. He values process. I can’t imagine him not succeeding.”

The Hawks have one of the best young players (or players period) in Jalen Johnson, young talent like Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Asa Newell on good contracts while also having favorable draft assets to continue to build or make a big blockbuster trade if they wanted. Things can always change quickly in the NBA, but the Hawks appear to have a bright future and are building a team built to contend in the NBA.

