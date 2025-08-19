Legendary Hawks Center Receives Prediction To Sign With The Golden State Warriors
While NBA free agency has come to a stop around the league, there are some notable unrestricted free agents out there and some restricted free agents as well. Arguably, the top free agent out there is former Hawks center Al Horford. Horford last played for the Boston Celtics, including being a pivotal part of their 2024 championship team, but is not going back to the Celtics. The Golden State Warriors have been the rumored favorite to land Horford all offseason, provided he does not decide to retire.
In a recent prediction article, Bleacher Report's Dan Favale predicted that Horford would sign with the Warriors (to no surprise):
Al Horford is most likely bound for the Golden State Warriors. Like a handful of others, he's just waiting on the Jonathan Kuminga situation (debacle?) to resolve itself.
Depending on how the JK soap opera plays out, the Warriors could need to change up their offer.
If Kuminga proves to be ultra-expensive, it might leave them with only the veteran's minimum to dangle. If he leaves or gets moved in a sign-and-trade, they could technically access the entire non-taxpayer mid-level exception.
Count on the middle ground winning out again, and the 39-year-old joining Golden State for the taxpayer's mid-level exception.
Prediction: Al Horford signs with the Warriors for two years and $11.7 million, with a player option for 2026-27."
Horford is a Hawks Legend
Ever since he was drafted to Atlanta with the 3rd pick in the 2007 NBA Draft, Horford made an impact on the court. He finished second in the rookie of the year voting, losing only to future superstar Kevin Durant. During Horford's rookie year in Atlanta, he averaged 10.1 PPG and 9.7 RPG and was a part of a Hawks team that made the playoffs and pushed the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics to seven games in the first round.
Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history. During all nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks, and he made the All-NBA Third team in the 2010-2011 season.
His signature highlight during his time in Atlanta might be his game-winning shot to beat the Washington Wizards in game five of the 2015 Eastern Conference Semifinals.
One of the biggest mistakes that the Hawks made was letting Horford walk in the summer of 2016 and opting to sign Dwight Howard instead. The Hawks did make the playoffs that season, but Horford has still been a reliable NBA player since leaving Atlanta. The Hawks have not enjoyed the same consistency that they had while Horford was on the team and they are currently looking to get that back.
Once the Jonathan Kuminga situation gets settled (who knows when that will be), it would not be surprising to see Horford finally sign with the Warriors.