NBA Offseason: Ranking Every Eastern Conference Starting Point Guard
By now, it's obvious that Trae Young is one of the most productive point guards in basketball. He's averaged over 24 points per game since his rookie season and grown as a playmaker in every single season, culminating with leading the NBA in assists during the 2024-25 season (11.6 assists per game). He's the centerpiece of Atlanta's offense and basically guarantees them consideration as one of the ten best offensive units in basketball due to his gravity. However, how does Young compare to his peers?
Point guard is one of the most stacked positions in the NBA - there are plenty of stars at the position and it's part of the reason why Young has always faced such stiff competition for All-Star and All-NBA nods. Given that the noise about Young's contract extension stems from whether he can lead the Hawks out of the East, it's fair to wonder where exactly he sits among the point guard hierarchy in the conference. How much of an advantage does Young provide relative to the rest of the East's ball-handlers?
To draw a fair comparison between Young and his peers, he will be compared against the listed starters at point guard from the most current depth chart for each of the 15 Eastern Conference teams.
#15 - Egor Demin/Nolan Traore, Brooklyn Nets
Since none of the Nets' point guards have played in the NBA, it doesn't make much sense to elevate them beyond the bottom spot in the East. It seems like Traore will be the traditional point guard with Demin operating as more of a secondary ball-handler, but it's not clear exactly how the point guard responsibilities will be allocated in Brooklyn. Even so, both Traore and Demin will need to show what they can do as ball-handlers before surpassing any of the other point guards in this conference.
#14 - Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
Bub Carrington didn't have the flashiest rookie season, but the Wizards finished with the worst record in the East for a reason. He didn't exactly have a talented supporting cast to help him through his development in his rookie season, but the young point guard had some intriguing flashes at time. Carrington averaged 9.8 points on 51.4 TS% alongside 4.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his first season. Those aren't eye-popping numbers, but he's only 20 years old and has plenty of time to turn his flashes into more consistent production. If he looks like the player who dropped 25 points against the Hawks this year, he'll be much higher on these rankings.
#13 - Kevin Porter Jr, Milwaukee Bucks
After being acquired by the Bucks last season, Porter played well for the Bucks as a rotation player and averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds on a career-best 61.6 TS%. He'll have a larger role with the Bucks after they cut Damian Lillard. Milwaukee made the decision to re-sign Porter on a two-year deal and it's expected that he'll be the starting point guard due to the absence of Lillard. There is some precedent for thinking that he can be a very impactful player in that role. His per-36 minutes suggest that he'd average around 20 points, 6 assists and 7.1 rebounds on 40.8% shooting from deep when playing starting minutes. However, that's just a projection at this stage and he'll need to prove he can be an efficient source of offense for the Bucks next year.
#12 - Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors
Quickley is a tough player to assess because he's been hampered by injuries throughout his time in Toronto. In the 33 games he played last season, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds on 57 TS%, which is respectable. He's a solid defender and coming along as a passer, but it's hard to say whether he can be a quality starting point guard just yet. However, he's a better defender and shooter than KPJ, hence the ranking over him.
#11 - Anfernee Simons, Boston Celtics
Simons offers practically nothing on defense and might be traded by the Celtics before the season starts, but he's a more proven scorer than any of the point guards listed before him. In a league that's offensively-tilted, that matters more. He has two seasons of averaging 20+ points per game and he stayed relatively healthy last season, suiting up for 70 games and averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists despite the crowded Trail Blazers backcourt. Given that he'll be surrounded by Derrick White and Jaylen Brown this season as the undisputed point guard, it's very likely that Simons gets back to averaging 20+ points per game and even bumping his assists up as a solid starting point guard.
#10 - Josh Giddey, Chicago Bulls
Although the one-for-one swap of Alex Caruso for Giddey was highly criticized at the time, the Bulls got some good production out of the young point guard when he stepped into the starting lineup. He shot a career-best 37.8% from deep on four attempts a game, which was a huge weakness of his skillset when he was in OKC. Giddey also averaged a career-high in assists per game (7.2) and took a massive leap in production after the All-Star break, putting up 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. At just 22 years old, there's a good chance that we haven't seen the best version of Giddey. He just needs to show it in the playoffs.
#9 - Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Jalen Suggs may not be the passer that others ranked below him are, but he's essential to the Magic's backcourt defense as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. Although he was held to only 35 games last season, he shot 39.7% from deep on five attempts a game during his last healthy season and finished with an All-Defense Second Team nod. He should take a leap in production next to Desmond Bane as he turns into one of the game's best two-way players.
#8 - LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
This might be a little too high for the Hornets point guard, but he's an incredible talent that needs to stay on the court. He made the All-Star Game at 20 years old and has averaged 23+ points per game for each of the last three seasons while coming off a career-high 25.2 points per game. The Hornets only won 2 games last season when he sat. If Charlotte can surround him with some real talent and he can stay on the court, it'd be quickly apparent why he's considered one of the most talented guards in the league. Adding a shooter of Kon Knueppel's ilk should be a massive help for a Hornets lineup that needs more spacing around Ball.
#7 - Tyler Herro, Miami Heat
After being named to his first All-Star game and consistently being a part of a team that makes playoff runs, Herro deserves some recognition for how essential he is to Miami's lineup. While he's not the point guard in name, he led the Heat in assists last season and averaged a career-best 23.9 points per game. He gets the nod over Ball due to being more durable and having some strong postseason moments. He's a flawed No. 1 option, but he's still a very talented player in his own right.
#6 - Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Although Garland hasn't necessarily showed it in the postseason, the Cavaliers have been a successful regular season because of what he brings to the table as a passer. The former Vanderbilt guard was named to his second All-Star game this season and averaged a career-low TOV% while still putting up 20.1 points and 6.6 assists per game. He also shot a ridiculous 40.1% from deep on seven attempts per game. He gets dinged for playing next to another excellent guard in Donovan Mitchell, but his knack for playmaking deserves respect.
#5 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadephia 76ers
Despite the 76ers being a mess, Tyrese Maxey is one of its biggest bright spots. He only played in 52 games, but he averaged a career-best 26.2 points per game while dishing out 6.1 assists per game. The efficiency wasn't there for Maxey last year, but Joel Embiid and Paul George frequently being out of the lineup didn't exactly help. His playoff series against the Knicks last year showed that he's a difficult player to count out in the postseason and he's still one of the fastest players in basketball who exerts a ton of rim pressure.
#4 - Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
Cunningham was doubted in his first few seasons as a Piston, but he was central towards Detroit's playoff run. The Pistons gave New York a;ll they could handle in the first round largely because Cunningham was excellent for them. The former No. 1 overall pick made All-NBA Third Team and averaged a career-best 26.1 points and 9.1 assists per game all while being the No. 1 option on the scouting report. He should be even better next season if the Pistons' offseason moves pan out.
#3 - Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
This may come as a surprise to most, but this season is going to be Young's chance to show that he is just as good a point guard as Brunson. Brunson is put in a better position because of the team that he plays for and the talent around him. Young has not had that benefit, yet he continues to be among the best offensive players in the NBA. Brunson is a better scorer than Young, that I have no doubt about, but Young is a better playmaker and a better passer who has had very similar postseason success compared to Brunson. With the team that Young has around him now, this is going to be his chance to remind the NBA of how good he really is.
#2 - Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Young led the league in assists last season and that was with him playing on a team that was not one of the best shooting teams in the NBA and missed a lot of open looks. Young averaged 24.2 PPG and 11.6 APG while having a 49.1 EFG% and he now has what might be the perfect team around him. The Hawks have prioritized shooting this offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Caleb Houstan to the roster. Young carries a heavy load on offense and has never had the proper team around him until now, but has still managed to put together the kind of career that he has.
#1 - Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers (out for 2025-26)
Injuries suck.
Haliburton is not going to be able to immediately follow up one of the best playoff runs we have seen from a player in recent memory. He is one of the most clutch players in the NBA, one of the best passers in the NBA, and an efficient scorer who makes everyone around him better, which is the highest complement that I can give a point guard. Haliburton has surged to the top of these rankings and while we won't be able to watch him play this season, he should be back with a vengeance in 2026-2027 and have the Pacers right back in the mix for the NBA Finals.