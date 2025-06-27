New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Andrew Wiggins to the Lakers, Hawks Use Large Trade Exception
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if they opt to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
The Lakers did not have a first round selection in this year's draft and they remain one of the most interesting teams to watch this summer. They have been rumored for months to be targeting a big upgrade at center, but they have more needs than that. Building a roster around Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves is a great start, but for Los Angeles to leap into title contention, they need to upgrade the roster. Earlier this week, Lakers insider Anthony Irwin mentioned that there have been discussions with the Miami Heat to acquire Andrew Wiggins.
Miami was rumored to be in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes before he was sent to the Houston Rockets. The Heat are in a bit of an awkward spot roster-wise and could go in a number of directions this offseason. With the Eastern Conference wide open next season due to a number of injuries, how will Miami approach the offseason? There is a case to be made that they should add to the roster around Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware while also keeping their flexibility for next summer.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Duncan Robinson
Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins
Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent
Why the Hawks do this trade: They use their large trade exception on one of the best shooters in the NBA, who happens to be on an expiring contract. Robinson might not be the first name that comes to mind when talking about the Hawks trade exception, but this team needs shooting, especially with Georges Niang on the move to Boston. Robinson is a career 39.7% three-point shooter and would be able to come off the bench and give the Hawks a big boost in that area and space the floor. Atlanta stays under the luxury tax and keeps their flexibility due to Robinson's contract ending at the end of the season.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could still use a secondary ball handler behind Trae Young and that is not a skill that Robinson excels at. He is a poor defender as well and would become a target on a nightly basis, especially in the playoffs.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They add Wiggins to their lineup and don't have to give up draft capital or Dalton Knecht in the process. Wiggins had a good end to last season after being traded from Golden State, and just a few years ago, he was instrumental in helping them win a title. The Lakers would be banking on that version of Wiggins showing up and improving their lineup. He is on an expiring deal and does not hurt the Lakers' future flexibility. Vincent has been a poor signing for them, and they can get off of his expiring deal.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Is Wiggins a major upgrade over Rui Hachimura? Hachimura has been a versatile player for the Lakers and has grown in each of his seasons. Do the Lakers plan on re-signing Wiggins at the end of the season? This move does not feel like it moves the needle.
Why the Heat do this trade: They get back a younger player in Hachimura, who has improved considerably since being with the Lakers. He would take Wiggins place in the lineup and give them a more athletic and versatily frontcourt with Adebayo and Ware. Vincent has struggled since being with the Lakers but he knows the Heat and how they play. He could return to his 2022 form if he returns.
Why the Heat don't do this deal: Could they get a better offer for Wiggins from another team? It is possible. Will Miami be interested in re-signing Hachimura at the end of the season? He could be an interesting long-term fit. If Vincent can't rediscover his old form, that is a bad contract to have on the books, even if it is expiring.