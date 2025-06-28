New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Idea Sends John Collins + Jordan Clarkson To Milwaukee, Hawks Land Collin Sexton
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
It seems that Milwaukee is going to be still have Giannis Antetokounmpo going into next season, but how are they going to improve the roster? They are limited in the assets that they have, but they should be opportunistic to see if they can not only add to their roster, but try and move on from Damian Lillard and Kyle Kuzma's contracts so they can unlock even more flexibility. Is that possible?
Utah got favorable reviews for the draft that they had, even with the drama surrounding Ace Bailey. Landing Bailey and Florida's Walter Clayton Jr gave Utah two more young players on the roster, but they have plenty of decisions to make this summer. They have a host of expiring contracts (John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson) that other teams are going to be interested in, but what is the price point for them?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Collin Sexton
Jazz Receive: Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, and a 2031 unprotected 1st (via MIL)
Milwaukee receives: John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Svi Mykhailiuk
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta should be on the lookout for backcourt help, and Sexton is going to be one of the top players on the trade market. Sexton averaged 18.4 PPG last season while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from three. He would be able to lead the offense when Trae Young left the floor and his salary fits perfectly into the trade exception. He would become the top bench option for the Hawks and if they re-sign Caris LeVert and Larry Nance, that is a deep team that is ready to compete in the Eastern Conference
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Sexton is an expiring deal and is a poor defender. There are no lineups where you can have Sexton and Trae Young on the floor at the same time, making them less versatile. Would Sexton still be as productive when he is not on a bad team like Utah, where he is the No. 1 scoring option after Lauri Markkanen?
Why the Bucks do this trade: The Bucks add two quality players to their roster and open up plenty of future flexibility by moving the Lillard and Kuzma contracts. Collins slots in as a starter at the four, and Clarkson becomes a top option off the bench. They escape the aprons and are far below the luxury tax with this move.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Collins and Clarkson don't make the team a championship contender. There are still plenty of depth concerns and both players are on expiring deals. Is that worth giving up a first round pick in 2031?
Why the Jazz do this trade: Any future first from the Bucks is valuable due to the situation with Giannis. Lillard is going to likely miss next season, but would drastically improve this team in 2026-2027 and they could possibly move him on an expiring contract. They free some roster space and get one of the most valuable picks that any team owns.
Why the Jazz don't do this trade: Is it worth taking on what might be two negative value contracts? Lillard does not appear likely to play this season and Kuzma performed poorly last season. Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson will be desirable trade targets for someone and Utah might be able to get more from another deal.