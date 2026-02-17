One Thought on Each Member of Atlanta Hawks' Main Rotation Through 56 Games

At the All-Star Break, the Atlanta Hawks find themselves with 26-30 record, good enough for 10th in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta looked to be turning a corner a few games ago when they were 26-27 and in prime position to end the Hornets winning streak. However, the Hawks lost their last three games before the break, including two to the Hornets, which allowed them to jump Atlanta in the standings and give them the tiebreaker.

Atlanta is a team that has undergone a lot of change in one season. They came into the year with high expectations, but guys like Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and Vit Krejci are no longer on the roster and CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, Jock Landale, Jonathan Kuminga, Gabe Vincent and Buddy Hield are now on the team.

Let's take a closer look at Atlanta's main rotation.

Dyson Daniels

Daniels is still struggling shooting the three pointer, but he has had to take on more on-ball responsibilities and done a fine job. He is still efficient in the paint and has gotten better as a passer and lead ball handler. Is this his perfect role? No, but I think he is playing it well and don't let the three-point percentage distract you from that.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Alexander-Walker has been arguably the top free agent signing of the season. As a starter, he is averaging over 20.0 PPG and has been one of the Hawks best shooters from three this season. He is on a great contract and should be a part of the Hawks rotation going forward.

Zaccharie Risacher

Risacher has not had the sophomore season that many Hawks fans were hoping for. He has been injured for parts of it, but he is not excelling at any one thing. He has been an average three point shooter, does not do much with the ball in his hands, is a below average passer, and an average rebounder and defender. Does that mean it is time to bail on him? No, but the former No. 1 pick is not playing with confidence and has been underwhelming.

Jalen Johnson

Johnson has been the Hawks MVP this season and there is a reason he was named to the All-Star game. Johnson has assumed the face of the franchise position with Trae Young now gone and while he still has things in his game to improve, Johnson is going to be one of the cornerstones that this franchise builds around and it would be great for the Hawks to see him in the No. 1 role in the playoffs this season.

Onyeka Okongwu

Okongwu has gotten his chance as the starting center this season and has shown why the Hawks value him. He has improved his three point shootings and is an all around efficient player. I think Okongwu is being asked to play too many minutes and has his shortcomings as a rebounder and shot blocker, but he should still be a mainstay for the Hawks moving forward, though he might be best suited to be a No. 2 center.

CJ McCollum

McCollum is a high varaince player for the Hawks. If his shot is going in, he can be a real difference maker for them. If not, his defense hurts a team that already struggles on that end. He is a good veteran presence for this team and gives them a scoring threat off the bench, but his bad games can be rough.

Jock Landale

This may sound strange to someone that has not followed the Hawks this season, but Landale has been exactly what this team needs. Atlanta needed another center badly to backup Okongwu and for the price they got him at, Landale has been a great fit, even with some of his limitations on the court.

Corey Kispert

Kispert has been a rough addition to the Hawks so far. He is not shooting as well as Atlanta would have hoped and his defense has been among the worst on the team. The Hawks really need his shooting to catch on and make them a more dangerous offense or he is going to be tough to put out on the court.

Jonathan Kuminga

Kuminga has yet to play a single second for the Hawks, but he is going to be a big part of their rotation moving forward for the rest of the season. He has the ability to raise the Hawks ceiling, but also has the ability to lower their floor if he does not fit well with the team. Kuminga's arrival is arguably the top headline for the Hawks for the rest of the season.

