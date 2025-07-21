New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Lauri Markkanen to Toronto, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to Utah
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Utah has been ridding their team of experienced veterans to make way for the young guys on the roster to get plenty of playing time, and they are likely not done yet. After trading Collin Sexton to the Hornets, trading John Collins to the Clippers, and releasing Jordan Clarkson. While there has not been any credible reporting around a Lauri Markkanen trade, it would not be an illogical move for the franchise. He is an All-NBA-level player, but does not really fit on this team's timeline. He could net them a solid return of young talent and draft capital to continue aiding their rebuild.
Toronto has an intriguing team of talented players, but a question you hear whenever analysts discuss the Raptors is if all these pieces fit next to each other. Toronto is perpetually in rumors to make a big trade (Giannis and Durant), but they have been unsuccessful so far. How will things change for the 2019 NBA Champions without long-time executive Masai Ujiri? If Toronto makes the right moves, it might not be far off from contending in what should be a weakened Eastern Conference.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: KJ Martin and Svi Mykhailiuk
Raptors Receive: Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Vit Krejci
Jazz Receive: Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ochai Agbaji, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via TOR), a top-ten protected 2029 1st round pick (via TOR), and a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get another small forward in Martin and Mykhailiuk is a very good shooter. Adding more shooters has been a priority for the Hawks this offseason and they fill out their roster with capable depth pieces at a cheap cost.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Krejci has been a very good success story for their G-League team and has improved in each season. He is a high-level passer and was a good three-point shooter last season. Martin and Mykhailiuk could be worse than him and make the back end of their bench worse
Why the Raptors do this trade: They trade two good players for one really good one in hopes of raising their ceiling and getting into the playoffs. Markkanen had a down season compared to his 2023-2024 campaign, but he would give Toronto a proven scorer and shooter to work beside Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, and Jakob Poetl. While this is not a Giannis or Durant caliber move, it improves the talent level and makes Toronto a team with size and a different skillsets.
Why the Raptors don't do this trade: Who plays point guard for Toronto? Maybe they make another move or let Barnes do it, but that is a hole on this team in this scenario. How much better is this team after this trade? Lots or just marginally?
Why the Jazz do this trade: They get more draft picks and a potential point guard to build around (which this team does not have currently). Utah moves on from Markkanen and get a player who can showcase his skills in Quickley while getting potential valuable draft picks for the future. This team is not built to win right now and moving Markkanen makes plenty of sense for this team. Agbaji had a career year for the Raptors last season and if Barrett plays well, he could become tradeable for this team.
Why the Jazz don't do this trade: They might not value these players and Quickley has had his share of injury problems, particularly last season. He also might hold a potentially negative value contract, which is not something you want to have when you are rebuilding.