New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends LeBron James to Detroit, Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart To The Lakers
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
There was a bit of interesting news at the start of free agency regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Pistons be one of them?
Detroit was the surprise team in the NBA last season, going from one of the worst teams in the league to a top six seed. The Pistons were able to take the Knicks to six games in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and they are looking to continue to climb in an Eastern Conference that will be missing Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton next season. Detroit has brought in Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert this offseason, but unlike teams like Atlanta and Orlando, they have not made a big move that signals they are looking to take advantage of this wide open Eastern Conference. Is that move possibly coming or are the Pistons satisfied with the team they have going into the season?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Marcus Sasser
Pistons Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Lakers Receive: Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, an unprotected 2026 1st round pick swap (via DET), 2026 2nd round pick (from DET, via CHA), an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (via DET), a 2027 2nd round pick (from DET, via MIL), and a 2027 2nd round pick (from DET, via BKN or DAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Sasser is a good young guard who can give the Hawks another ball-handling option. Yes, the Hawks just signed Nikola Durisic, but he seems likely to spend most of this season in the G-League trying to develop further. In two seasons with the Pistons, Sasser has averaged 7.5 PPG and 2.9 APG in 128 games played. He has shot 37.8% from three as well. It would be a good gamble for the Hawks to fill out their roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: As I said above, the Hawks might be looking to fill out their roster with other options instead of another guard. They have two left and could use another center or a small forward.
Why the Pistons do this trade: James would fit in nicely next to Cade Cunningham and raise the ceiling of the team. Harris seems unlikely to be brought back after this year and while giving away two first round picks for a 40-year-old LeBron James, those picks are not going to be high draft picks if James does what the team would hope so in a move like this. Getting James and then Jaden Ivey coming back from injury makes the Pistons an intriguing threat in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Pistons don't do this trade: Is it worth moving two valuable players and two first-round picks for James at this stage in his career? If this move does not get the Pistons further in the playoffs, then the answer is no.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get more assets to trade and Harris and Stewart would become valuable parts of the rotation. Stewart gives Los Angeles more options at center and Harris had a nice bounce-back year for Detroit and is on an expiring contract. They would be better with James, but if he wants out and wants to play for the Pistons, this is not a terrible return.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: If James does not want to go play for the Pistons, which he might prefer staying with the Lakers instead. Even if he does, Los Angeles does not have to abide by his request to be traded.