New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Bam Adebayo to The Lakers, Austin Reaves to Miami
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
Miami seems to be stuck in the middle, a place where most NBA teams don't want to be. They seem to be just good enough to make the playoffs as a lower seed, but they are not a real NBA Finals threat. They are also not bad enough to get a real valuable lottery pick either. The Heat seem to be trying to have as much money free as possible for the next couple of offseasons, but one move they might want to consider is moving center Bam Adebayo. That might seem like a surprise, but Adebayo's contract might not age well at all, as he is owed $57 million in the last year of his deal, which is a player option in the 2028-2029 season. Without Jimmy Butler last season, Adebayo did not show any growth on offense like Miami needed and while he is an elite defender, he is not going to be worth that much money. Should Miami make a surprise trade and free up some room by getting off of his contract?
All conversations around the Lakers seem to be revolved around whether or not LeBron James is going to be moved, which still seems unlikely. The biggest need for the Lakers heading into the offseason was center, and while the Lakers signed Deandre Ayton, there is no guarantee that he will be the player the Lakers need. Should they swing for a big trade to try and put a win-now player for this season around Luka Doncic and LeBron James?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Maxi Kleber
Heat Receive: Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, and a top-three protected 20311st round pick (via LAL)
Lakers Receive: Bam Adebayo
Why the Hawks do this trade: The Hawks get another PF/C who can come off the bench and even be a backup center option for when Kristaps Porzingis has to be out. Kleber is a solid shooter, shooting 35.4% from three for his career and giving Atlanta more size. He is on an expiring deal and the Hawks are not moving anything to acquire him.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: A few reasons. This would put the Hawks in the luxury tax, something they have not done. Atlanta could pay the tax, especially since this appears to be a year they are going for it in terms of competing in the Eastern Conference, but I will believe it when I see it. The other main reason is that Kleber is often injured, which might not be ideal given Porzingis and his injury history. Kleber did not play for the Lakers after coming over in the Luka Doncic trade.
Why the Heat do this trade: This is a way to free up future space by getting ahead and off of his contract early. Adebayo is a really good player, but if he does not get back to his level of play from when the Heat were in the Finals in 2023, that is not going to be a good deal to have on the books. Miami gets Reaves, who looks like a potential All-Star, and Vincent, who can give them depth on the bench and is plenty familiar with how they want to play. Knecht can give them shooting off the bench and having another draft asset is not a bad move for when another star player wants to be moved.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Are they really going to move Bam? This move would make them worse this season, and Reaves and Tyler Herro don't really seem like a great fit defensively together. Knecht has also struggled in the Summer League, and ever since leaving for the Lakers in free agency, Vincent has not been very good. This does not seem like a Pat Riley type of move. Reaves is also due a huge extension soon.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get one of the elite defenders in the NBA and someone to pair with Doncic, even when James retires. The center position is suddenly a strength for Los Angeles and they improve their team and chances of making a run this season.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Adebayo is going to get very expensive soon and the deal might not age well. Is it worth moving off of Reaves to land him?