New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Bradley Beal to Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan to Phoenix
We are a few days into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Phoenix was able to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, the No. 10 pick (which became Duke center Khaman Maluach), and Dillon Brooks. They also made a draft night trade to get Charlotte center Mark Williams. The Suns are trying to do the best they can at rebuilding on the fly, with few assets to make moves, but the contract of Bradley Beal is holding them back significantly. There have been reports of the Suns possibly looking to waive Beal and stretch his contract, but that would be an expensive move as well. If there is anyone looking to take back his contract, the Suns should do it immediately.
The Kings have been one of the most confusing teams in the NBA. Despite being a good player for Sacramento, Malik Monk has been in constant trade rumors and the team moved Jonas Valanciunas to make room to sign Dennis Schroeder to a contract to be the new point guard. The team has been rumored to want to move DeMar DeRozan this offseason as well. Sacramento has had a confusing offseason and appear destined to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference next season.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Royce O'Neale
Suns Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Malik Monk, and they waive Cody Martin for $8.6 M this season
Kings Receive: Bradley Beal and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick (via PHX)
Why the Hawks do this trade: O'Neale is not on the best contract, but he gives the Hawks another option at small forward. He has plenty of familiarity with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah together and he would give the Hawks another knockdown shooter on the perimeter to put around Trae Young. O'Neale is a career 38.5% three-point shooter and would give the Hawks depth at small forward, which they don't currently have behind Zaccharie Risacher.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: O'Neale still has three years left on his contract and is not as strong on defense as his reputation suggests. While he would not need to be a lockdown defender, it would not be smart for the Hawks to add too many players who have weaknesses on that side of the ball around Trae Young and Luke Kennard.
Why the Kings do this trade: It might be smart for the Kings to start a complete rebuild and getting the Suns 2032 pick would be a smart move. Sacramento appears to be stuck in the middle and that is not where you want to be in the NBA. They have a surprising amount of pick capital thanks to the De'Aaron Fox trade and add to it here.. DeRozan is an older player and they seem intent on trading Monk. Why not do it for a valuable future 1st?
Why the Kings don't do this trade: Beal is on a horrible contract with a no-trade clause and the Kings might not want to tear it completely down. Would another team make an offer for Monk or DeRozan that could be more beneficial now?
Why the Suns do this trade: This should be self explanatory. They get off the horrible Beal contract and get two win now pieces. If they could sign Chris Paul and perhaps move Jalen Green for use players, this team would not be in the worst shape in the league and could even challenge for a play-in spot if things break the right way.
Why the Suns don't do this trade: The Suns have been poorly ran for the past few seasons, but are they really going to give up another first-round pick? If this move does not work, they continue to dig their hole even deeper.