New Trade Idea Puts Five-Time All-NBA Player in Atlanta To Help Them Contend In The East

While the most talked-about player in the potential trade market in the NBA right now is Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mavericks forward/center Anthony Davis is flying under the radar. A lot of analysts around the NBA have pointed to the Hawks as one of the teams that could make a trade for Antetokounmpo if he becomes available. What about Davis? That is something that has not been mentioned, at least until this week

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania wrote on Tuesday that the Hawks are expected to be a contender to trade for Davis, along with the Raptors and the Pistons.

"Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis, another former NBA champion, is expected to be a critical trade target of several teams, including many of the East's contenders. The Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors are expected to be suitors for Davis, league sources told ESPN.

The Mavericks are open to exploring the trade markets for Davis, center Daniel Gafford and guards Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell, sources said. Davis' agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, has met with Mavericks interim co-general managers Michael Finley and Matt Riccardi and requested clarity about whether the franchise wants to extend Davis in the offseason or trade him ahead of the deadline. Finley and Riccardi stated the franchise wants to keep its options open and view how the team plays for the next few weeks. They have not ruled out the possibility of an extension.

The Pistons (19-5), Raptors (15-10) and Hawks (14-11) represent high-level threats in the East and are having seasons that give hope that a player like Davis -- a 10-time All-Star who has spent his entire career in the Western Conference -- can elevate them into a viable championship-quality team.

Davis, who turns 33 in March, will become eligible Aug. 6 to sign up to a four-year, $275 million max extension. The extension would pay him $76 million in his age-37 season. Without an extension, he can be a free agent in 2027 if he declines his $62.8 million player option that offseason."

A new mock trade from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley sends Davis to Atlanta:

The trade: Kristaps Porziņģis, Asa Newell, Luke Kennard and 2027 first-round pick (top-4 protected, via NOP or MIL) to the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis

"The Hawks reportedly have eyes on Davis, per ESPN's Shams Charania, and if they could bring in the Brow without sending out their best trade chips, that might be the kind of move that suddenly puts them on a contending-level path.

Newell has looked good in limited minutes, and that 2027 first could land pretty high up the board, but Atlanta is still keeping all rotation-regulars from its young core, including Trae Young and that 2026 "superfirst" coming from either New Orleans or Milwaukee. And despite keeping its best assets, it would still manage to land a 10-time All-Star with five selections each to All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

Davis would immediately make the Hawks even more disruptive on defense while giving them a clear half-court identity on offense as part of what would be a potent pick-and-roll game with him and Young. His arrival alone might help Atlanta make the jump to top-10 efficiency ratings on both ends, which history regards as a requirement for contention."

Would this work?

Dec 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis (8) reacts after a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks traded for Porzingis with the hopes that he would give them the size and shooting to compete in the Eastern Confernece. Unfortunately, he has been slowed by an illness that is going to keep him out for at least two more weeks. Because he is an expiring contract, he should still have positive value and for the Mavericks, their books would be clear next summer with Porzingis coming off his deal and Kennard's also expiring.

The 2027 pick, while top four protected, is still valuable due to the Pelicans and Bucks situations currently. Newell has flashed in limited minutes and projects as a solid rotation player with starter ability.

Davis is under contract for this season, next season, and has a $62.8 million player option for the 2027-2028 season. Charania mentioned that he is eligible for a massive four-year, $275 million max extension that would pay him $76 million when he turns 37,.

Due to his injury history and age, that is not an extension that the Hawks would be interested in given general manager Onsi Saleh's short track record of having optionality and flexibility.

I do think that for the right offer, the Hawks should be interested in Davis for the remainder of his current contract. Atlanta has a talented, young team that is below the luxury tax and there are ways to acquire Davis that would keep them there or below the first apron.

A trio of Young, Davis, and Jalen Johnson would be among the best in the league and the Hawks could still have Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Davis would raise the ceiling of this team and in a wide open Eastern Conference, it might be the difference if he could stay healthy. The Hawks have plenty of assets and options right now and could make a big deal like this if it is for the right price.

