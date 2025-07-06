New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Coby White to Atlanta, Lakers Add Depth
We are nearly a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
The Lakers have also had a somewhat quiet offseason. There has been a lot of speculation about LeBron James and whether or not he wants to be there, despite opting into his contract for one more season with the team. The Lakers addressed their center issues with former No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, as well as bringing back Jaxson Hayes. This team still feels like it is behind OKC, Houston, Denver, Minnesota, and the Clippers in the pecking order in the Western Conference and could use other upgrades. They have draft picks and expiring contracts to make an interesting deal, but will it take more?
The Bulls have been pretty quiet aside from trading Lonzo Ball to Cleveland for Isaac Okoro. Chicago still has question marks all over their roster and doesn't appear to be any better than when they began the summer. There has been no movement on a Josh Giddey extension, and they still have Coby White entering the last year of his deal. The Bulls seem stuck in place and could use a bit of a shakeup. This front office has not seemed to love the idea of tanking, but it could be the best course of action for the Bulls.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Coby White
Lakers Receive: Jalen Smith and Jevon Carter
Bulls Receive: Kobe Bufkin, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, and an unprotected 20311st round pick swap (via LAL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: White would be among the best backup guard options that the Hawks could get this offseason, even if they are not interested in giving him an extension afterward. White averaged 20.4 PPG on 45/37/90 shooting splits and took huge strides on that end of the floor. As far as offensive options go for the bench, White would be perfect for that role in Atlanta and would make sure the offense does not fall off a cliff when Trae Young leaves the floor.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Atlanta does not strike me as a team that would be interested in extending White after the season, and he does not fit in with the other kinds of players they have targeted so far in free agency. He is a real liability on the defensive end and would not be able to share the floor with Trae Young for long periods of time. It is important in the playoffs to limit your weaknesses, and the Hawks would have not one, but two lead guards with defensive issues.
Why the Bulls do this: They get a first round pick to add to a pretty solid collection of draft assets and they move White. He and Giddey are not likely to work together long-term because of the defensive concerns and keeping both of them at a high-number seems unwise. They get two young players and a pick to continue to build and better position themselves for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Why the Bulls don't do this: While the Bulls are not known for wise decision making, is this the best they can do for White? He had a great season a year ago and is one of the most talented offensive scorers in the NBA. The pick is nice, but as long as Luka Doncic is on the Lakers, it is not likely to be a high pick.
Why the Lakers do this deal: They get another center and a veteran guard to continue rounding out their team. Jalen Smith is one of the best value contracts in the league and would be perfect behind Deandre Ayton. Jaxson Hayes had moments last season, but is not the best option for the backup role on the team. Smith is a huge upgrade on offense and Carter is a solid deep bench option that comes cheap.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: Are they ready to give up on Knecht and are they willing to part with draft capital to do this? Smith has issues defensively and Carter is unlikely to be an important piece in the playoffs.