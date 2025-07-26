New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Orlando, Jalen Suggs to San Antonio
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Spurs made a huge midseason trade for star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but due to Victor Wembanyama having to miss the rest of the season with an injury, the Spurs missed the playoffs again. They hit it big in the draft lottery yet again, though, when they moved all the way up to the second pick and got an elite prospect, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Now, the Spurs who have Fox (who is up for an extension), last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and Harper. How will these guys co-exist? Could Fox be the odd man out at some point so the Spurs can grow their young core together? Maybe they just wait until Harper is ready to take the reins, or they try to cash in on Fox's value now.
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Goga Bitadze
Magic Receive: De'Aaron Fox, Vit Krejci, a 2027 unprotected 1st round pick (from SAS, via ATL), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Spurs Receive: Jalen Suggs, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ORL), a 2026 2nd round pick (from ORL, via DET or MIL, and a 2027 2nd round pick
Why the Hawks do this trade: Bitadze is one of the best third centers in the NBA and would give the Hawks much needed depth there. He can be the backup whenever Kristaps Porzingis has to miss games and he is an excellent rebounder and defender who plays with physicality. This would be a great final addition to the roster for the Hawks and makes them one of the most complete rosters in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Krejci has been a great success story for the Hawks and has been developing very well. Do the Hawks want to move him for someone who might not play every night? Bitadze is also not a threat from three-point range.
Why the Magic do this deal: They get one of the best point guards in the league and a first round pick. They do sacrifice some of their defensive identity with moving Suggs, but he is not a traditional point guard. Fox is not bad on the defensive end either and the Magic's offense certainly looks much better. They remain one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Magic don't do this trade: I don't think they would make this deal and the main reason why is that Suggs is arguably the best perimeter defender in the NBA and Orlando might operate better without a traditional point guard. Fox would take the ball out of Banchero and Wagner's hands and that might make Orlando worse. Fox is a good player, but Orlando might not be the best fit.
Why the Spurs do this deal: They upgrade their perimeter defense and three point shooting with one of the best two-way players in the NBA. Suggs would be a great fit in the Spurs lineup and this would free up minutes for Dylan Harper. Suggs fits on the timeline for San Antonio as well.
Why the Spurs don't do this deal: Suggs is expensive and was injured for a lot of last season. If the Spurs do indeed move Fox, they need someone who can reliably be on the floor. Moving a first round pick plus Fox might be too much for a player like Suggs.