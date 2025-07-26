New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends De'Aaron Fox to Toronto, Scottie Barnes to San Antonio
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Spurs made a huge midseason trade for star point guard De'Aaron Fox, but due to Victor Wembanyama having to miss the rest of the season with an injury, the Spurs missed the playoffs again. They hit it big in the draft lottery yet again, though, when they moved all the way up to the second pick and got an elite prospect, Rutgers guard Dylan Harper. Now, the Spurs who have Fox (who is up for an extension), last year's rookie of the year Stephon Castle, and Harper. How will these guys co-exist? Could Fox be the odd man out at some point so the Spurs can grow their young core together? Maybe they just wait until Harper is ready to take the reins, or they try to cash in on Fox's value now.
Toronto has had a quiet offseason. Early on, they were thrown around as darkhorse teams for Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Durant was dealt to Houston and it does not appear that Giannis is going to be traded. Toronto re-signed center Jakob Poeltl to a new deal and are hoping that the addition of Brandon Ingram and healthier seasons from their other notable players will result in a return to the playoffs. However, Toronto has a lot of wing players and the point guard spot is a relative unknown. Immanuel Quickley has flashed talent, but might not be worth his contract. Should Toronto look to upgrade at point guard?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Ochai Agbaji
Raptors Receive: De'Aaron Fox, a 2026 2nd round pick (via ATL), an unprotected 2027 1st round pick (from SAS, via ATL), a top-five protected 2029 1st round pick (via SAS), a 2029 2nd round pick (from ATL, via CLE), a top-five protected 2032 1st round pick (via SAS), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Spurs Receive: Scottie Barnes
Why the Hawks do this trade: Agbaji had a breakout season of sorts for the Raptors last season. He has always been known as a strong defender, but his three-point shooting took a huge leap last season. Agbaji shot a career-high 39.9% from three on an average of four attempts per game. The Hawks could buy now on Agbaji and have him round out the rest of the roster and give them another versatile defender.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: If they don't believe that the shooting is real with Agbaji, then it might not be worth it, no matter how good of a defender he is.
Why the Raptors do this deal: Let me start by saying, I don't think the Raptors are going to move Scottie Barnes. They seem committed to him as their franchise centerpiece and this is purely hypothetical. But, is there a price point where they would consider moving him? A star point guard and three firsts might do the trick. A team of Fox, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, and Poeltl is still pretty good, but the best thing about this deal is that they have more than enough draft ammo to make a massive deal whenever the next superstar becomes available.
Why the Raptors don't do this deal: Whether you are a believer in Scottie Barnes or not, he is still a young player who has already made an All-Star team. This team is arguably worse without him and even though they would have an abundance of draft picks, there is no guarantee they would land the next star player.
Why the Spurs do this: They clear the way for Dylan Harper to take over at point guard while also finding a star to pair with Victor Wembanyama. This suddenly becomes a playoff team and a young core of Wembanyama, Barnes, and Harper could be the next trio that competes for championships. They also keep Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell in this trade.
Why the Spurs don't do this trade: Barnes is a polarizing player and this is a steep price to pay. If Giannis Antetokounmpo were to ask out, would the Spurs have enough to make a trade after this? This is a heavy price to pay for a player who might not be an All-NBA caliber player.