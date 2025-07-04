New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends John Collins to Milwaukee, Kyle Kuzma to Utah
We are a few days into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when they decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in their attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try and improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
Utah has been ridding their team of experienced veterans to make way for the young guys on the roster to get plenty of playing time and they are likely not done yet. After trading Collin Sexton to the Hornets and releasing Jordan Clarkson. John Collins seems to perpetually be in trade rumors and is the next logical candidate to be moved. He is on an expiring deal and had one of the best seasons of his career statistically, but there have not been any takers so far for him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: KJ Martin
Jazz Receive: Kyle Kuzma, a 2027 2nd round pick (via CLE), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick (via MIL)
Bucks Receive: John Collins
Why the Hawks do this trade: Martin gives them an athletic depth piece who is on an expiring contract. Atlanta does not have a true small forward behind Zaccharie Risacher and Martin could be the 9th or 10th man in the rotation and give them a solid 10-12 minutes a night. With options limited a bit in the free agent market, the Hawks could look to acquire another forward via trade and Martin could be a buy-low candidate.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Martin is not a strong three-point shooter and has never really built on the promising start that he had to his career in Houston. While he is just a deep bench piece, the Hawks have players who have struggled with injuries over the past few seasons. Would they be comfortable having Martin play major minutes if needed? That feels like a stretch, but they are not giving up much for him.
Why the Bucks do this trade: They get off the Kuzma contract and get a good player to put around Antetokounmpo. Collins was having arguably the best season of his career for Utah last year, despite playing in only 40 games. He averaged 19.0 PPG and 8.2 RPG and shot 52.7% from the field and 39.9% from three. He would form a nice trio with Giannis and Myles Turner to improve their standing in the Eastern Conference.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Even if the Bucks are getting aggressive and doing everything they can to improve the team, giving up a first-round pick for Collins might be an overpay. How would Collins, Antetokounmpo, and Turner fit together? The backcourt would still be a serious issue for the team.
Why the Jazz do this trade: While Kuzma has not been a good player on that contract, Utah is not competing for playoff spots anyway and by the time they are ready to make a push, it will be off the books. Utah gets one of the most valuable first round picks in the NBA and adds to their massive stash of draft assets.
Why the Jazz don't do this trade: They don't want to take Kuzma's contract. That would be the only reason they would not want to do this trade and get a 2032 first.