New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Karl-Anthony Towns to Portland, Jrue Holiday to The Knicks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach and made some good bench moves to give them depth, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they had their flaws last season, especially with the defensive duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. While they paid a big price to get Towns last offseason, could they perhaps upgrade at the position and get more depth to round out the team?
Portland had a nice stretch to end the season and seemed to really find a defensive identity that nearly got them into the play-in tournament at season's end. So far this offseason, they have brought back Damian Lillard (likely not playing this season), traded for Jrue Holiday, and drafted Yang Hansen. The Blazers seem to be trying to take a next step by bringing in veteran talent to help with their young pieces, but they could use more offense. They should have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but their offense is a major question mark.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Note: Jrue Holiday cannot be traded to a team aggregated with other players from his team. This restriction expires September 7th
Hawks Receive: Duop Reath
Knicks Receive: Jrue Holiday, Robert Williams, and a 2028 1st round pick (from PORT, via ORL)
Blazers Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and Pacome Dadiet
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a young, third big who can be the final roster piece. With Kristaps Porzingis likely going to miss time at some point this season, Reath can be the backup center. He has played in 114 games over his first two seasons and has averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.0 RPG, and is a solid three-point shooter. He is nowhere near the shooter Porzingis is, but he can provide solid floor spacing.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They opt to find another center somewhere else. Reath is not elite at any one thing, and the Hawks could look for another player.
Why the Knicks do this trade: They try and upgrade their defense in a big way. Holiday is still an elite defender and if Williams can be healthy (a big if), this could be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Knicks change their playing style while still having an elite offensive engine in Jalen Brunson. An extra first round pick is not a bad asset either
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: They were already a really good team with Towns and while his contract is large, Holiday's is less desirable due to his age. Williams injury history is well known and he will almost certainly miss time this upcoming season. Is this team really better overall with Holiday than Towns?
Why the Blazers do this trade: They get a big boost on offense while still having high-level defenders around Towns. They would have a great 1-2 punch at the position with him and second year player Donovan Clingan. Towns was a second team All-NBA player last season and would put Portland in playoff contention.
Why the Blazers don't do this trade: They just drafted Clingan last season, drafted Yang this offseason, and traded for Holiday. Towns has his struggles on defense as well.