New Blockbuster Three Team Trade Proposal Sends Kyle Kuzma to Phoenix, Grayson Allen to Milwaukee
We are a little more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center or another ball-handler.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when they decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in their attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try and improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
Phoenix remains one of the bleakest teams in the NBA, even after signing Devin Booker to a massive extension. After trading Kevin Durant to Houston, this roster still seems like one of the worst in the NBA and they are still a second apron team. There has been plenty talk of them moving on from Bradley Beal, but that will be costly in terms of dead money. Could they look to clear salary elsewhere to get under the dreaded second apron?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards
Suns Receive: Kyle Kuzma, Vit Krejci, a 2026 2nd round pick (via MIL), a 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Bucks Receive: Grayson Allen and Kobe Bufkin
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a backup small forward and a third center. O'Neale is a perfect player for the Hawks to have towards the end of the bench. He is still a very good three-point shooter and is familiar with Quin Snyder from their days in Utah together. He would give the Hawks another option in the front court and provide another shooter around Trae Young, which has clearly been a focus this offseason. Richards is a perfect third center for the Hawks. He can be the direct backup whenever Kristaps Porzingis has to miss time this upcoming season and is on a cheap, expiring contract.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: O'Neale still has three years left on his deal and it is a contract that may not age particularly well. The Hawks still seem to have plenty of belief in Kobe Bufkin, are they ready to move on from him now? Same question can be applied to Krejci.
Why the Bucks do this trade: Milwaukee desperately needs to upgrade their backcourt and Allen (and maybe Bufkin) helps them do that. Allen is still an elite shooter and would help Milwaukee's spacing around Giannis, while they can take a chance on Bufkin being a real NBA player. Not only that, but they get off the Kuzma contract.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Bufkin has barely been able to play in his first two seasons and Allen could be viewed as a negative value contract, though not as bad as Kuzma's. Is this really the best way to maximize the roster around Giannis?
Why the Suns do this trade: To get under the second apron. Yes, Kuzma is not a great contract (or a great player for that matter), but he fills more of a need than either Allen or Richards. Krejci has shown the ability to be a high-level passer and three point shooter. He is on a cheap contract and could a long-term answer for Phoenix. The Suns need cost-controlled assets.
Why the Suns don't do this: They could find a better deal elsewhere that nets them a better asset than Kuzma and some second round picks.