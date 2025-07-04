New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to Golden State, Jonathan Kuminga To The Lakers
We are a couple of days into free agency and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler. You can never have enough shooting.
There was a bit of interesting news this week regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Warriors be one of them?
The Warriors have pursued LeBron James before, and while it seems unlikely, maybe he decides to team up with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green and they all chase one more championship before they retire and head into the Hall of Fame. The Warriors were fantastic after the trade deadline acquisition of Butler, but they looked like they needed an extra piece in their semifinals loss to Minnesota. Oklahoma City, Denver, and Houston looked loaded and ready for a title run, and the Warriors might need to do something to catch up.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Moses Moody and Gui Santos
Lakers Receive: Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis, and Jonathan Kuminga (sign and trade, 4-year $120 million deal)
Warriors Receive: LeBron James, Bronny James, Dalton Knecht, Shake Milton, and Jordan Goodwin
Why the Hawks do this trade: Moody has been a 36.7% career three-point shooter in his first four NBA seasons and would give the Hawks another boost in this area. Atlanta needed to add more shooting this offseason, and after getting Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, they are much better in this area. Adding Moody makes them one of the best shooting teams in the league, and he is on a good contract. Santos is a cheap option who can essentially replace the spot that Dominick Barlow occupied on the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: If the Hawks don't beleive in either Moody or Santos's long-term upside, they may look to fill out their roster with other options.
Why the Warriors do this trade: A lineup that features Curry, James, Butler, and Green can compete for a championship right away. Bronny, Shake Milton, Dalton Knecht and Goodwin will provide cheap bench options to help fill out the roster as well. Golden State would still have plenty of work to do to fill out the rest of the roster, but they have a stronger starting lineup and a better chance for Curry to win a championship, which the Warriors should be doing everything they can to make happen.
Why the Warriors don't do this trade: They would gut their depth if they did this trade and they would get much older. If this move did not work, they would jeopardize their future by having mostly older veterans occupy the main roles on the team. The window would be immediate and short.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They would add a lot of useful pieces around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Kuminga could take on a bigger role with the Lakers and Podziemski and Hield give the Lakers solid options off the bench. Jackson-Davis is an intriguing young option for this team and they create a lot of future flexibility.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: Is Kuminga worth that much money? If not, the Lakers finances could get complicated with him, Reaves (in the future), and Doncic earning a lot of money.