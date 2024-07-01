New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Markkanen to Warriors, Hawks Move Capela And Bolster Defense
With the news that Paul George has signed with the 76ers on a four-year max contract, the other high-impact move of the off-season is a trade for Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. If recent reports are any indication, it's a matter of when, not if.
Earlier today, ESPN's Tim Bontemps went on the Hoop Collective podcast and spoke on the trade rumors surrounding Markkanen.
"If the Warriors are able to get a guy like Markkanen, who's a big movement shooter, improved on defense, that would be a really good piece. But again, that's a big swing. Maybe they could pull that off, but it's a really big swing."
His co-host and colleague Brian Windhorst responded to Bontemps by mentioning the Warriors and Spurs are both looking at Markkanen.
"Some other teams are looking at Markkanen and I think San Antonio is one of them"
Golden State's rationale for landing Markkanen is obvious - they want to give Steph Curry one last shot at competing. They do not have the asset stockpile that the Spurs or Thunder possess, but they have intriguing young players in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Last year, Kuminga recorded career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (3.6), assists (2.2), and field-goal percentage (52.9). He puts a ton of pressure on the rim, showed improved ball-handling and fit seamlessly as an off-ball cutter. Moody is a 6'6 guard with a seven-foot wingspan, belieing his effective defense and shooting. He's more of a rotation player, but could grow into an expanded role with more minutes.
Atlanta likely would not be able to acquire either Kuminga or Moody in a three-team deal with Utah and Golden State. The Warriors would need to include both in a package for Markkanen and all of their tradeable firsts in order to pique Utah's interest. Nor should the Hawks trade for Markkanen themselves. As discussed here, it just does not make sense for where Atlanta's roster is at the moment. However, they could use this situation to re-configure more of their roster around Trae Young.
Golden State completing this deal means that they need as many win-now players as possible. Brandin Podziemski showed enough upside to ensure his place on the roster, but could the Warriors be interested in moving someone like Trayce Jackson-Davis?
I think a three-team deal that sees Atlanta strengthen their rotation, Golden State land one of the premier win-now players in basketball and Utah add to their treasure trove of assets could make sense for everyone. Here is the trade.
It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Atlanta gets: Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2026 2nd-round pick (from GSW via Atlanta), 2028 2nd-round pick swap (from GSW via Atlanta), 2025 1st round pick (via Minnesota)
Golden State gets: DeAndre Hunter, Clint Capela, Lauri Markkanen
Utah gets: Larry Nance Jr, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, 2027 2nd-round pick (via LAC), 2027 1st-round pick, 2028 1st-round pick swap, 2029 1st-round pick swap, 2030 1st-round pick swap.
For Golden State, adding Hunter and Markkanen completely replaces what they lost from Wiggins, Moody and Kuminga. Their new starting lineup would be Curry - Podziemski - Green - Markkanen - Capela. A lineup of Green, Markkanen and Capela would be imposing defensively while Curry can keep Capela relevant on offense as a rim-runner. Hunter would also be able to come off the bench as a sixth man, which would reduce the risk of injury and keep him in the role he flourished during the 2023-24 season.
For Atlanta, the Wiggins contract certainly is not a great deal. However, they would be getting a first-round pick for taking on the contract and an exciting upside swing in Trayce Jackson-Davis. If Wiggins is able to recapture any of his form from the Warriors' championship run, Atlanta can reap those benefits. Wiggins should have some value due to being an athletic wing who has shown high-level play in the past. Looney gives the Hawks a backup center to mitigate the loss of Capela and Okongwu, but the real highlight of this deal is Trayce Jackson-Davis. He can play either forward or center, showed immense defensive upside and gives Trae Young an athletic play finisher/lob threat. The offense is still a work-in-progress, but Atlanta acquiring him would give them one of the deepest wing rotations in the league. A lineup of Young - Daniels - Johnson - Risacher - TJD on the court presents a ton of size and would cover up some of Young's defensive limitations.
Utah's motivation for doing this deal is the chance to control Golden State's future in the post-Steph years. The team will likely undergo a full rebuild, meaning that Utah can use the swaps on those picks to put themselves in the best position possible. Since Utah will be entering a rebuild of its own, they can use those picks to land the prospects with the highest upside.
I think this deal is unlikely because I do not think Golden State will go all-in like this. Their recent signing of wing DeAnthony Melton indicates they are more likely to play things safe and reduce their costs. However, I do think Atlanta could extract positive value in this move by getting another first-round pick and a young defender with plenty of upside.