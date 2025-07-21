New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Paul George To Portland, Jerami Grant to Philadelphia
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Portland had a nice stretch to end the season and seemed to really find a defensive identity that nearly got them into the play-in tournament at season's end. So far this offseason, they have brought back Damian Lillard (likely not playing this season), traded for Jrue Holiday, and drafted Yang Hansen. The Blazers seem to be trying to take a next step by bringing in veteran talent to help with their young pieces, but they could use more offense. They should have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but their offense is a major question mark.
The 76ers were arguably the biggest disappointment in the NBA last season, but they are hoping that if Joel Embiid and Paul George are healthy, they can compete in what should be a weaker Eastern Conference. That is a big if though and there were rumors early on in the offseason about the 76ers trying to move off of George's contract, which is one of the worst in the NBA. While things have been quiet on that front since free agency actually started, would the 76ers still want to get off of that contract if they had the opportunity? That is a tough question. If George can regain his form from two years ago when he was on the Clippers, he could really help Philadelphia. If not, the 76ers are in a really tough position, even if Embiid and Maxey stay on the court (mostly Embiid).
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Duop Reath
Blazers Receive: Paul George, Ricky Council, an unprotected 2027 1st round pick swap (via PHI), and a 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
76ers Receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams, and Kris Murray
Why the Hawks do this trade: They get a young, third big who can be the final roster piece. With Kristaps Porzingis likely going to miss time at some point this season, Reath can be the backup center. He has played in 114 games over his first two seasons and has averaged 7.1 PPG and 3.0 RPG, and is a solid three-point shooter. He is nowhere near the shooter Porzingis is, but he can provide solid floor spacing.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They opt to find another center somewhere else. Reath is not elite at any one thing, and the Hawks could look for another player.
Why the Blazers do this trade: This is a risky bet, but if George can put last year behind him and return to his All-Star form, this would be a huge win for Portland. Grant is also overpaid, but he does not have the upside that George does. George can create his own offense and be the top offensive option for a young team that could use a player like that. The pick swap in 2027 makes this risk worth it.
Why the Blazers don't do this trade: George was pretty bad last year and still has three years left on his contract. Grant is at least more available than George and is cheaper. If George can't get back to playing like an All-Star, having him, Jrue Holiday, and Damian Lillard all making a lot of money could be very problematic for a team hoping to break through.
Why the 76ers do this trade: Grant is less expensive and is more available than George. Is he as good? Not at his peak, but that time could be gone for George. Grant gives them a solid two-way player around Embiid and Maxey while Williams, if healthy (a major if), could make them one of the best defenses in the NBA. Murray is also a really solid bench option for the team. Getting off of George's contract might just be worth losing control of a 2027 1st.
Why the 76ers don't do this trade: Grant is a downgrade from George if George can get back to his All-Star level. The only center who might be more injury-prone than Embiid is Williams. Is it smart to have them on the same team? Giving away control of a 1st round pick does not seem like a good idea for a team that just finished with a top three pick due to injuries.