New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Tucker + Assets to Hawks, Clippers Get Nance, Magic Land Zeller
Although this is a rather uneventful time in the NBA calendar, there are always margin moves to be made that teams will employ in order to improve their depth or future outlook. While these moves often go under the radar at the time, their impact can be monumental in future years.
An opportunity for such a move might be available to the Atlanta Hawks. They are currently short on their full stash of first-rounders after trading away an unprotected 2025 first-round draft pick, a pick swap in 2026 and another unprotected pick in 2027. As such, they are in need of additional pick equity in order to make moves.
One of the quieter subplots of the offseason is the future of veteran forward P.J. Tucker. Tucker has made his interest in leaving the Clippers known. During an interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. Tucker had this to say about his viewpoint on his current role with Los Angeles:
"I feel like I shouldn't have to go through this. I didn't ask to be here. I didn't ask for and I didn't demand a trade to be here.”
He also admitted in a conversation with Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN that he was "actively trying to get traded". Despite all of that, Tucker picked up his $11.5 million dolllar player option for the 2024-25 season. From Tucker's point of view, it would make little sense to forego guaranteed money in favor of possibly landing a veteran minimum deal elsewhere. For a player with 10+ NBA seasons like Tucker, a vet minimum deal would be limited to $3.3 million dollars. However, Tucker picking up his player option gives the Clippers salary that they can move to duck below the luxury tax. They can also use a trade to free up salary cap room and re-allocate it towards players that might help them in their pursuit of a playoff berth.
Unfortunately, there has been a lack of interest from teams in acquring Tucker. At 39 years old, he does not have the same athletic burst that made him one of the most valuable rotation players in basketball. He can still hit corner threes on occasion and compete on defense, but a salary of $11.5 million dollars exceeds his on-court impact. That being said, a team like Atlanta might have interest in his services. The Hawks picked up backup centers in Larry Nance Jr and Cody Zeller as a result of the Dejounte Murray trade. It just so happens that Nance's salary of $11.2 million dollars is almost a match with Tucker's.
Because Atlanta would need to send out some additional money to make this deal work, a team like the Orlando Magic could make sense as a third team in the deal. The Magic could use additional bench scoring and backup guards. If they can get both to fill out the back part of their rotation, there is a deal to be made.
Given Atlanta's desire for picks, LA's interest in offloading Tucker and Orlando's need for bench scoring, there is a deal to be made. What would that deal look like?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks get: PJ Tucker, Caleb Houstan, 2031 1st round pick (top-12 protected, via LAC)
Clippers get: Larry Nance Jr, Jett Howard, 2025 2nd round pick (via Boston/Memphis/Orlando)
Magic get: Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey, Cody Zeller
Why the Hawks would do this deal: The Hawks would be moving a backup player for another backup at a more important position while also getting a first-round pick. That's a strong incentive to get this deal done. Even if Tucker is not the player he once was, he can still hit the occasional corner three-pointer and compete on defense. He posted a three-point percentage of 36.7% on 1.1 attempts per game, meaning that he is capable of hitting the open shot. During his time in Los Angeles, he also finished in the 84th percentile for offensive rebounding percentage. That's to say nothing of his veteran presence, which could benefit younger wings like Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels. His salary also expires at the end of the season, so Atlanta is not taking on any long-term money in the deal. In short, it's a low-risk move for Atlanta with some upside if the 2031 pick conveys. Houstan brings some rebounding and shooting ability to the Hawks for a low price. Although he likely won't be more than a bench wing, he's fallen out of the rotation in Orlando and it costs the Hawks nothing to find out if a change in scenery could boost his value.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: If they value what Nance would bring to the team as a passer, three-point shooter and rebounder over the first-round pick, then Atlanta might hold off on this deal. However, the Hawks seem committed to having Capela and Okongwu as their top two centers heading into 2024-25. If that is the case, Nance would really only play as an injury replacement. Third-string center seems like a position that is not necessary for the Hawks to commit a double-digit salary to. They also lose Zeller in the deal, but I'd argue that backup centers are nearly always avaliable in free agency or on the buyout market. The Hawks should be able to find adequate center depth if they really need it.
Why the Clippers would do this deal: The Clippers get injury insurance for starting center Ivica Zubac and take an upside swing on a former lottery pick in Jett Howard. Although Nance does not have the height or upside of Zubac, he can switch all five positions and adequately perform at center in limited minutes. He is also a good passer, which will help bolster a Clippers lineup starved for passing outside of James Harden. Nance's three-point shooting is better than Tucker's at this stage in their respective careers - he hit 41.5% of his 65 three-point attempts. The volume is limited, but Nance can definitely be a useful cog in the Clippers system. Los Angeles also gets a possible rotation wing in Jett Howard. The former lottery pick has shown that he is a reliable three-point shooter, posting a three-point percentage of 37.7% on good volume in the G League. He followed up his G League stint by averaging 19.0 points and 3.3 assists on a shooting percentage of 47.6% in Summer League. He is still growing as a defender and playmaker, but the Clippers can afford to be patient. Bones Hyland has seen his role steadily shrink in Los Angeles while Amir Coffey is a fine reserve player who is hardly indispensable. The Clippers also signed Kevin Porter Jr in the off-season, who will likely replace some of Coffey's production. Swapping out two players with small roles for an upside swing on a shooter with size seems like a good bargain.
Why the Clippers would not do this deal: After the Paul George deal, the Clippers are likely going to be very cautious with their picks. Even though the pick is top-12 protected and likely won't go to the Hawks, the chance of losing another one of their picks might be too much for the Clippers to stomach. A lack of belief in Howard's upside could also prevent LA from calling this deal in.
Why the Magic would do this deal: Orlando has been touted as a team who could acquire Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons. Getting Bones Hyland gives the Magic some of what they could get from Simons at a severely reduced price. Per Robert Flom of 213 Hoops, Hyland's shooting splits outside of garbage time come out to 41.6% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range. They go up to 45.3% from the field and 38.3% from three-point range in games where he played 20+ minutes. He also was sent home by the Clippers prior to the All-Star break and has shown inconsistent effort during last season with the Clippers. Hyland is still capable of being a microwave scorer for a playoff team. Having a role in Orlando could make him more like the player he was in Denver - someone capable of swinging a playoff game. Coffey struggled to keep up with Kyrie Irving in the 2024 playoffs, but is still a useful player to have in the rotation. He averaged 6.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists while shooting 38% from three-point range on 2.6 attempts a game. He's a solid defender who can hit open threes and keep the ball moving. Zeller is further depth at center that gives Orlando more insurance for multiple injuries to their center rotation.
Why the Magic would not do this deal: Although Howard has likely been surpassed by players like Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva, he's still 20 years old with promising upside as a shooter. They may want to give him more time to develop rather than giving up on him for depth.