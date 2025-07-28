New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Tyler Herro to Milwaukee, Heat Reload With First Round Picks
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is taking shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in a position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have one roster spot remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract and reportedly signing Magic forward Caleb Houstan to a one-year deal.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when it decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? So far, it appears to be, but the Bucks have a ways to go to make their roster a championship contender. What other moves could they make to try to improve their roster? Their backcourt is the obvious answer, but the team could still use talent anywhere.
Miami seems to be stuck in the middle, a place where most NBA teams don't want to be. They seem to be just good enough to make the playoffs as a lower seed, but they are not a real NBA Finals threat. They are also not bad enough to get a real valuable lottery pick either. The Heat seem to be trying to have as much money free as possible for the next couple of offseasons, but one move they might want to consider is moving Tyler Herro before his contract potentially makes him unmovable. Herro will be eligible to sign a three-year, $149.7 million extension on October 1, but if he passes on that extension, he could sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension during the 2026 offseason. It could also be bigger if he were to make All-NBA. Is he worth that contract? Will Miami want to offer him $206.9 million? Things could get dicey between the two and while it might seem crazy, could Miami go ahead and look to deal Herro? What is his trade value around the league? It might not be as high as you think, as the league seems to be low on the type of player that Herro is, which is a tremendous offensive player, but one that struggles on defense. Again, I don't think they move Herro, but it is not as crazy as it may sound.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Andre Jackson Jr
Heat Receive: Kyle Kuzma, AJ Green, an unprotected 2031 1st round pick (via MIL), and an unprotected 2032 1st round pick swap
Why the Hawks do this trade: Atlanta can get a cheap guard to round out their roster and one that is a solid defender as well. He is also a 38.5% career three-point shooter, though it is on low volume. The Hawks have been adding shooting to the roster this offseason, and can bet on Jackson improving with their team. They stay below the luxury tax, and if needed, he can spend time in College Park with the Hawks' G-League team, which is among the best in the NBA. This is a cheap addition with upside to round out the roster.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They could use another center/big or another small forward instead of another guard
Why the Heat do this trade: This may seem like a lesser return for Herro, but I truly do wonder what his value is around the league. I think if the Heat do decide to move him, their main goal will be to clear space financially to help set them up for free agency in either 2026 or 2027, with Bam Adebayo being the only notable player signed through both years. Getting two valuable picks from Milwaukee could be huge for the Heat and if Herro does not work out in Milwaukee and Giannis wants to leave the Bucks, having two future Bucks picks would put them in a great position to make a move for him. Miami might not want to admit it, but they are not going to win an NBA Championship with this roster and they need to begin positioning themselves both financially and from an asset perspective to get back to that level. It was not long ago that Herro was hardly playable against Boston in the playoffs. He was also not very good against the Cavs last postseason, though he was far from the only problem in that series.
Why the Heat don't do this trade: Kuzma was horrible for the Bucks last season and the Heat would be worse next season without Herro, especially if Terry Rozier can't play or get back to the level he was playing at in Charlotte. This also does not seem like the kind of move that Pat Riley would do. The Heat have refused to make moves that make them worse in the short-term, even if it makes sense.
Why the Bucks do this trade: This is potentially the final all-in move for the Bucks as they try to keep Giannis. Herro becomes the leader of the backcourt and while a team's upside is limited if Herro is their best player, he is in a different role here. Herro teams up with Giannis and Myles Turner to try and compete in the Eastern Conference this season and get back to the NBA Finals. Giving up their picks is tough, but getting Herro and getting off of Kuzma might just be worth it.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: If they trade for Herro, they have to extend him and if they don't win big in the next couple of seasons and Giannis asks out, they will be stuck with a potentially terrible contract on the books.