New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Zion Williamson To Charlotte, Miles Bridges to New Orleans
We are a little more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
New Orleans has had quite the offseason. They made a peculiar trade with the Wizards, sending out C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, but it did not end there. After drafting Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 7 pick, they made the potentially disastrous trade with the Hawks, a trade that could cost them a premium pick next season. Hovering over that has been the future of Zion Williamson with the franchise. Williamson has elite talent, but he can never seem to stay on the court for the Pelicans. There has been little to no reporting or traction on a deal that would send Williamson somewhere else, but would it be the best thing for the franchise? Another thing to consider is his trade value. Due to his injuries and other factors, Williamson might not be worth the risk for another team to trade a haul of assets for him. Could a smaller market team buy low on him and hope it hits?
Charlotte has had an underrated offseason. Sure, they have not made any big time moves to try and propel themselves to the top of the East, but the franchise seems to have a direction and is piling up assets in their rebuilding phase. They had a draft that was almost universally praised, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are back from their injuries, and they were able to trade Mark Williams for a good price. It is a flawed team still, but the core pieces are there if they can stay healthy and they have enough assets to potentially make a move if they wanted.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Josh Okogie
Hornets Receive: Zion Williamson
Pelicans Receive: Miles Bridges, Josh Green, a 2027 unprotected 1st round pick (via DAL), and a 2029 1st round pick (via UTA, CLE, or MIN)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Okogie is a cheap player who can round out their bench. He also gets to come back to Atlanta after having played his college ball at Georgia Tech. Okogie is far from perfect, but he is a solid defender and shot 35% from three last season.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Okogie is not moving the needle at all for the Hawks and is a career 29.9% three-point shooter. He is not someone that could be used much in a playoff series and Atlanta could likley find someone better to fill out their bench
Why the Hornets do this trade: Again, I don't think Williamson is available this offseason, but the price is likely low enough where a team like Charlotte should be aggressive in getting him. He would be an incredible offensive fit with Ball and could elevate them to a playoff level team in the Eastern Conference. A long-term core of Ball, Miller, Williamson, and Kon Knueppel would be exciting for Charlotte
Why the Hornets don't do this trade: Even at a low price, Williamson is an enormous risk to trade for. He misses games each season and is not reliable from an availability standpoint, as he has only played more than 30 games twice in his career. Defensively he struggles, and for a team that already has a weak defender in Ball, Williamson would make it worse. He is elite when on the court, but he is not on it enough for a franchise that needs him to be their best player
Why the Pelicans do this trade: This is the ultimate we want out of the Zion business trade. The Pelicans have been making puzzling moves all offseason and while this might seem light for Zion, you can't predict what this front office will do. They could restart their rebuild with more draft picks and pair Bridges and Green with the young core they already have.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: There are plenty of reasons. New Orleans does not control their own pick next season thanks to the draft trade with the Hawks and moving Williamson in almost any deal is going to make them worse next season. Secondly, there has to be a better offer from someone else right? Bridges is an ok player, but neither him nor Green is worth building around. The main reason New Orleans would do this trade is that they are an incompetent front office (it appears they are) and they really want to be rid of Zion (no indication of that yet).