New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Ingram to ATL, Portland Gets Dejounte Murray, Pelicans Get Capela
It's been widely reported that the Hawks are interested in adding Brandon Ingram in the wake of Jalen Johnson's season-ending injury. Currently riding a eight-game losing streak, they desperately need a spark and adding someone like Ingram to their shaky wing depth could help them right the ship.
Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, there is some connection between Ingram and the Hawks. He had this to say on February 1st about the possibility of Ingram ending up in ATL:
"Brandon Ingram is a guy who's been on the trade block for months, but with these last few days, and in addition to Zack LaVine, same case, they've been on the trade [block], I'm seeing a little bit of a warmup out there in some talks between involving these two players. Specifically, keep an eye on the Atlanta Hawks. They just lost their star wing Jalen Johnson for the season, they may start to get interested in making a move especially for Brandon Ingram. Keep an eye on that."
LaVine did get traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Sacramento Kings as part of the DeAaron Fox deal, so it's possible that the Ingram situation could be resolved soon. He's currently out with a left ankle sprain and there is no timetable for his return.
If Atlanta pulls the trigger, could the Portland Trail Blazers be a facilitator in a deal between these two teams? Shaedon Sharpe appears to be a star in the making, but they don't have much use for Anfernee Simons given that Scoot Henderson is starting to show why they spent the third overall pick in the draft on him. Even with Henderson's improved play, could they be interested in Dejounte Murray? He was born and raised in Seattle, so playing for the Trail Blazers would be a homecoming for him. They are also still in the midst of their rebuild, so his contract shouldn't interfere too much with their competitive window. It's also a reasonably tradeable contract because he can be an All-Star level point guard when healthy for around $30 million a year,
Here's what a three-team deal between these teams might look like.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins
New Orleans Pelicans get: Anfernee Simons, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2025 1st round pick (top-12 protected, (from Sacramento, via Atlanta), 2027 2nd round pick (from LAC, via Atlanta), 2031 2nd round pick (via Atlanta)
Portland Trail Blazers get: Dejounte Murray, 2029 1st round pick swap (POR has the right to swap their 2029 first-round pick for New Orleans' 2029 first-round pick)
Why Atlanta Might Do This Trade: When healthy, Ingram brings size and shooting to an Atlanta lineup desperately in need of both. In the 18 games he's played in 2024, he's averaging 22.2 points on 56% true shooting and 37.4% from deep on six attempts per game. He can make simple passes (5.2 assists per game) and gives the Hawks a possible defensive answer towards the wings that have given them issues in Johnson's absence. His deal also expires after this season, so Atlanta preserves long-term flexibility. Hawkins is a 3&D option who has taken strides as a defender and more complete player. Although he hasn't been amazing as a shooter (33.5% from deep on six attempts), he's a confident shooter who could develop into an excellent rotation piece for the Hawks.,
Why Atlanta Might Not Do This Trade: Ingram's health is a massive question mark and Hawkins is still taking strides as a defender. While he's been better this year, it's fair to wonder if he can stay on the court without being a defensive target in Atlanta's system.
Why New Orleans Might Do This Trade: They need to find a resolution to the Ingram situation and adding Simons may not be a bad idea for a taeam that is currently 23rd in 3PT %. Simons is a very effective shooter (career mark of 38.4% from deep on 8+ attempts for the past four years). Putting shooters like him and Bogdanovic around the trio of Zion, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones makes a lot of sense from an offensive standpoint. Capela is a capable backup center option whose contract expires after this season and the Pelicans also add seconds that they do not have. While seconds are largely inconsequential, New Orleans is at a significant deficit in this area and it will impact their ability to make smaller moves. They also duck below the luxury tax, which will be important for New Orleans' owners.
Why New Orleans Might Not Do This Trade: Trading Hawkins could be a non-starter for a Pelicans team that doesn't have much in the way of dependable rotation options. Capela doesn't make a ton of sense on a team that already has a starting center in Yves Missi. Swapping their first-round pick could also be a tough prospect for New Orleans to swallow as it's unlikely Zion Williamson is still with the team by the time the 2029 Draft rolls around. How does that affect their ceiling?
Why Portland Might Do This Trade: Outside of the homecoming for Murray, this makes sense for Portland on two different levels. First, Murray establishes a solid consistency that Portland's guards have not shown thus far. Scoot Henderson has shown growth, but it's still not to a point where he can be a reliable option in the starting lineup. Portland hasn't made him that yet. If they can rehabilitate Murray's value, he could be an option to be moved at the trade deadline for more draft pick capital. They're getting a swap from New Orleans in this deal to find out, which could prove beneficial if the Blazers further decline.
Why Portland Would Not Do This Trade: Murray doesn't really fit the timeline of this team. If they see Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe as their backcourt of the future, Murray clashes with that vision. Furthermore, if they cannot find a trade partner for him, he'd be stuck on the team for a while.
