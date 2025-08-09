New NBA Power Rankings Paint Positive Outlook For Atlanta's Recently Acquired 2026 Draft Pick
The Atlanta Hawks could very well be picking at No. 1 in the 2026 NBA Draft.
No, it is not because the Hawks are projected to be a bad team (even if they were, the Spurs own the right to swap picks with the Hawks), it is because they pulled off an absolute heist of a trade on draft night in June. Atlanta moved back from 13th to 23rd with the New Orleans Pelicans and acquired an unprotected 2026 1st round pick swap from them. The swap is the most favorable of Milwaukee's and New Orleans pick.
It left the NBA world speechless and if not for the Luka Doncic trade in February, it would have been the most stunning NBA trade in years. The Hawks are expected to be among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference this season and because of their trade with the Pelicans, they could also land the No. 1 pick in a draft that features three elite prospects in Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybansta.
The reason, or one of the reasons, the trade was so shocking was that the Pelicans are not projected to be a good team next season. In the latest batch of NBA Power Rankings from Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey, he ranked New Orleans 26th:
"As long as Zion Williamson is on the team, the New Orleans Pelicans will be the poster team for theoretical outcomes.
When he's healthy, they can seemingly compete with just about anyone. But he only appeared in 30 contests last season, and he's averaged around 36 games per year during his career.
Yes, there are other intriguing talents on the team, including and especially Trey Murphy III, who averaged 21.2 points in 2024-25; Herb Jones, a defensive ace; Dejounte Murray, who's coming off a torn Achilles; and Jordan Poole, whose hot streaks could win them a game or two.
But in the loaded Western Conference, that isn't likely to lead to a ton of success. And without Zion to bind it all together during the games he'll inevitably miss, New Orleans will struggle to keep pace with most opponents."
If this is true, the Hawks are in fantastic position
This would give the Hawks the 5th best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery and while they are far from guaranteed to win it, they would be in the mix.
While it is way too early to be projecting how the 2026 draft will shake out, the early mock drafts all have Atlanta selecting in the top 10.
In the first mock draft for 2026 from CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein, Atlanta has the No. 2 pick and selects BYU wing AJ Dybantsa:
"Dybantsa is the most naturally talented prospect in the class. A 6-9 jumbo wing with an elastic body type and extreme court coverage, he's the prototype of a modern NBA wing. While the talent and scoring prowess have been glaring since he was an underclassman, he seemed to plateau just a bit during his senior year of high school. More recently, he has impressed with the USA Basketball U19 team that will now travel to Switzerland to compete in the FIBA World Cup next week."
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had the Hawks land the No. 6 pick and selecting Baylor wing Tounde Yessoufou:
"Tounde Yessoufou capitalized on a handful of opportunities where NBA scouts were allowed in the building. His 24-point Nike Hoop Summit game against the U.S. was eye-opening, as it showed his continued improvement as a scorer and shotmaker.
Otherwise, Yessoufou had built a reputation around his powerful frame, athleticism and motor, a combination he used for transition and defense. But he has started to complement his outstanding physical abilities with sharper footwork, touch and shooting skills."
ESPN's Jonathan Givony has Atalnta picking eighth and selecting North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson:
"At 6-9, Wilson looks the part with an outstanding frame, length and developing two-way versatility that could be harnessed into a very intriguing package long term. He can push off the defensive glass and pass on the move.
Wilson's intensity level and outside shooting need work, but he has attributes you can't teach and is loaded with long-term upside."
It is safe to say this could be a very valuable pick for the Hawks. Not only that, Atlanta will also have two first-round selections in this draft. San Antonio has the right to swap picks with Atlanta, but given the Hawks' recent moves, they could be in a better position than the Spurs next year and not have to give them a favorable pick.