Picking The Biggest Contender From The Hawks For Each Major NBA Award
The official start to the 2025-2026 NBA season is just around the corner.
While the preseason continues on tomorrow night for the Atlanta Hawks, the regular season opener against the Toronto Raptors is less than two weeks away. Expectations are high for the Hawks this season after a big offseason that included trading for Kristaps Porzingis, signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, and drafting Asa Newell. With key injuries in Boston and Indiana, most are predicting the Hawks to make a leap into the top four of the Eastern Conference if they can stay healthy.
Last season, Atlanta had Dyson Daniels win the Most Improved Players award as well as finish second in Defensive Player of the Year Award. Not only that, but Zaccharie Risacher finished as the runner up for Rookie of the Year. It was a big year for members of the Hawks, winning one award and being in contention for others, will it be a similar story this year?
Let's break down the Hawks biggest contender for each award.
MVP
While it seems like a longshot for any player not named Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo to win this award, there are reasons to like Trae Young as a darkhorse for it.
It will take an historic season for Young to even be in the conversation. Not only that, the Hawks would have to win a lot of games and I mean a lot of games.
Averaging somewhere between 25-30 PPG and getting to 12 APG would likely be what Young needs to get in the conversation for the award and offset concerns about his defense. While Young has improved on that end of the floor, it is still a weakness for him and will be a major talking point if he can find his way into the MVP conversation.
In all likelihood, one of Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Antetokounmpo, or Doncic will win the award, but someone could make a darkhorse run at it and it is not crazy to think that it could be Young.
Defensive player of the year
Dyson Daniels was the runner up for the award last season and he should at least be in the mix again this season.
There are going to be a few things working against Daniels this season. He won't have the change to catch the league off guard like he did last year and even if he has a great season, it will be hard to replicate what he did last season, when he was historically good at taking the ball away and stopping other teams best options.
The thing working against Daniels and every other candidate is that if Victor Wembanyama stays healthy, he is likely to take home the award because of how good he is at that end of the floor.
Daniels is an incredible defender, but don't count on him winning it this year.
Most Improved Player
The criteria for most improved player can vary, but if Johnson were to take the leap from good young player to All-Star/All NBA player, he is going to be in contention for this award.
If Johnson can stay healthy, this could be the year that he makes the All-Star team and possibly All-NBA. He was averaging 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG while shooting 50% from the field and 31% from three last season before going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Johnson still has improvements to make and has to stay healthy, but the upside for him is through the roof.
Onyeka Okongwu is another contender for this award.
Coach of the Year
There is a case to be made that Quin Snyder should be the front runner for Coach of the Year.
While Snyder might not be the best coach in the league, this award tends to go to coaches of teams who improve their record a lot and makes a jump in the standings and Snyder qualifies for that.