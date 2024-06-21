Potential Hawks Free Agency Target Signs Massive New Deal With Sacramento Kings
Although it was confirmed that Pacers forward Pascal Siakam intends to re-sign with Indiana on a four-year, $189.5 million dollar contract, that move was a mere formality after he was traded to the Pacers during the 2023 season. However, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Kings made the first real free agency deal of the off-season by re-signing combo guard Malik Monk on a four-year, $78 million dollar deal.
A full description of the deal is below:
Free agent G Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal — including a player option — to return to the Sacramento Kings. Monk had career-bests of 15 points and five assists on his way to the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. Monk’s agents Jeff Schwartz and Marcus Monk of Excel Basketball were able to start negotiations after the NBA Finals and avoid free agency with the maximum contract Kings are allowed to pay Monk. Huge offseason priority for Sacramento.
Monk had a great 2023-24 season as a contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. In addition to a career-best 15 points and five assists, he also shot 35% from behind the arc on six attempts per game. He functions well as both an on-ball and off-ball scorer while also serving as a connective playmaker. Monk is athletic and competes on defense despite being 6'3 with a 6'3 wingspan. Interestingly, his numbers in the 14 games where he played 30+ minutes balloon up to 23 points, 7.4 assists, and 4 rebounds per game on good shooting splits. It is a small sample size, but the 26-year-old guard's profile hints at untapped upside.
If the Hawks moved one or both of Dejounte Murray or Trae Young, Monk's skillset fits on the team. He would fit next to either of them as an off-ball scorer and could also run second-unit lineups effectively. Trading both Murray and Young and pivoting to Monk as the primary playmaker could have been a somewhat interesting move as well. Ultimately though, I do not think the Hawks could have fit a Monk deal onto their cap sheet. Short of a total rebuild or multiple salary-shedding moves, Monk would have been expensive while also not being an absolute necessity for Atlanta.
This move also probably takes the Kings out of being a Murray trade destination since both De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk are locked up long-term for Sacramento. It could make shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who Hawks fans will remember, more expendable and easier to acquire for Atlanta.