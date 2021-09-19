September 19, 2021
Trae Young Poised for All-Star and All-NBA Selections in 2021-22 NBA Season
Media voters will no longer be able to ignore the history being made in Atlanta.
Media voters will no longer be able to ignore the history being made in Atlanta.

Over the course of three seasons, Trae Young has been a shooting star in the NBA. His rise in fame has been meteoric. He went from 'summer league bust' to All-Star to appearing in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Every step of Young's journey to superstardom has been met with contempt by the national media. Unfortunately, those are the same folks who cast votes for league awards. Since being named to NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2019, Young has been overlooked for other league awards.

The fact that Young wasn't named a 2021 NBA All-Star for the game held in Atlanta was embarrassing for the league. But only two votes for the 2021 All-NBA Third Team is egregious.

The Hawks point guard put up statistics comparable to the four point guards that made the prestigious All-NBA teams - Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, and Stephen Curry. 

But there is no point in crying over spilled milk. Young is primed for yet another leap as he enters his fourth season at the age of 23-years-old. His team has had a full (yet short) offseason with new head coach Nate McMillan, and the roster has had time to rehab from most of its injuries. 

Much of the offseason discussion has rightfully revolved around goals for the team - 50+ wins, homecourt advantage, and another run at the Eastern Conference Finals.  

No image description

However, this is the season that Young deserves his flowers. If he can produce at the same level as last season, then another NBA All-Star appearance and All-NBA Team selection should be in order. 

National media members treating the Hawks like a little brother and dismissing Young's accomplishments are doing a disservice to the game. Hawks fans are not asking for LeBron treatment, but at the very least, Luka treatment. The 2021-22 season will be here shortly. Hopefully, the media voters will watch some Hawks games this year.

