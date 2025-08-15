Ranking the Top Three National TV Games For The Atlanta Hawks This Season
The Atlanta Hawks have an interesting season coming up and for plenty of different reasons. The fun part is that they will appear on national television 13 times this season, and will give them multiple opportunities to show the pieces that they've gained this offseason.
With that being said, let's take a look at the top three matchups the Hawks have this season on national television.
1. MLK Day against the Milwaukee Bucks on Peacock @ 1 PM
Anytime the Hawks play on MLK Day, it is always important and, in most cases, a good game that ends with an Atlanta win. The last time these two teams met on MLK Day, the Hawks came out with a nice win as they had a massive 14-point comeback to end the game in a much-anticipated Eastern Conference Finals rematch from 2021. This season, it should be just as interesting as the Bucks have made some moves for a younger roster, and the Hawks have also made moves to be a contender to make it out of the Eastern Conference. With Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will surely come ready to play when in Atlanta, and so will Trae Young, as he has averaged a double-double against Milwaukee the last four seasons.
2. January 2nd against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden
Whenever Trae Young is active, the Hawks and Knicks often get compared to when Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers played against New York in the 1990s, as Knicks fans can't stand Young and the Hawks, which often ends with "F Trae Young" chants. This, however, stems from the 2021 NBA Playoffs and hasn't ever lost its thunder, as every time the Hawks are in town, the fan base tries to make it as crazy as possible. Last season, during the In-Season Tournament, Young pretended to roll dice on the Knicks logo after getting the win against New York to advance to Las Vegas for the tournament's Eastern Conference Finals. This being the first matchup of the season on live television, it will be a sight to see for many fans tuning in that night, and down below, it features some classic performances of Young against the Knicks.
3. November 4th against the rival Orlando Magic
The Orlando Magic are known as one of the most physical teams in the NBA today, as players from both Atlanta and Boston last season spoke out on the matter. In one game alone, Orlando injured Vit Krejci and Larry Nance Jr. back in February, and against Boston, the Magic sprained Jayson Tatum's wrist after going up for a dunk. The injury led to Tatum's teammate, Jaylen Brown, offering to fight with the Orlando Magic due to the over-the-top physicality. Besides this, the Hawks and Magic had a good season series, but when they met in the Play-In Tournament, the Orlando Magic won in another physical contest. These two teams usually have close games, and it will likely be no different as both teams got huge pick-ups in the offseason, and this will be Atlanta's first national television game of the season.
The Hawks have one of the more anticipated teams this season and should make the most out of the roster that they have. This is one of the better rosters in recent years that the Hawks have in store. Now, it will finally not just be exciting to see Trae Young going against another team. Now, he will finally have a competent roster alongside him to make games more competitive and entertaining.