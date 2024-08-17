Report: Hawks Showing Interest In Signing Serbian Olympic Star
According to a report from RealGM, the Atlanta Hawks have shown interest in signing Serbian guard Aleksa Avramovic.
Here is what the report had to say:
"The 6-foot-3 reportedly has an NBA out in contract with CSKA Moscow. There is a buyout, which and NBA could contribute up to $850,000 towards this season. Avramovic plans to report to Russia in the next week before beginning to ramp up for next season.
Avramovic will turn 30 around the start of the NBA season in late-October. At the Olympics, he averaged 10.5 points on 53.3% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from behind the arc.
The veteran Serbian guard has spent the last three seasons with Partizan. Last season, he averaged 10.3 points on 48.6% shooting."
The Hawks could use more three-point shooting and Avaramovic is obviously familiar with Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, but the Hawks roster is currently full. The Hawks would have to make a move on their roster to sign him, as they also don't have anymore two-way contracts after signing Keaton Wallace, Seth Lundy, and Dominick Barlow this offseason. Could the Hawks move on from Cody Zeller? He seems like the logical guy to be moved in this scenario as I don't see him making much of a difference with the Hawks this year or the future. David Roddy or Garrison Matthews could be let go, but I think they both could have a future with the Hawks this year, especially Matthews because of his elite three-point shooting.
This will be an interesting thing to keep an eye on going forward. Atlanta has still got to make a decision on what they are going to do with second-round pick Nikola Durisic. The Hawks are out of two-way contract spots and the roster is full. General Manager Landry Fields has some decisions to make over the next month or so.