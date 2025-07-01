Report: Larry Nance Jr Will Sign A Free Agent Deal With the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Hawks are reportedly losing another big man via free agency.
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Larry Nance Jr is leaving the Atlanta Hawks and returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nance spent three-plus years with the Cavaliers, from 2018-2021, and helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2018, where they were swept by the Golden State Warriors.
Nance was one of them most impactful players off the bench for Atlanta despite only playing in 24 games. Nance averaged 8.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 1.6 APG on 51.6% shooting from the field and 44.7% shooting from three. The Hawks could use a third center behind Onyeka Okongwu and Kristaps Porzingis, but it will not be Nance.
Nance also made plenty of impact for Atlanta off the court.
Towards the end of the season, the Atlanta Hawks announced that forward Larry Nance Jr. has been honored with the Jason Collier Memorial Award for the 2024-25 season. The annual award recognizes the Hawks player who embodies the spirit of community engagement exemplified by the late Atlanta center who passed away in 2005. Nance joins a distinguished list of recipients as the 18th player to receive this accolade.
Throughout this season, he participated in events like the Million Meal Pack, where he helped pack more than a million meals, and assisted with the APS March Race2Read Challenge, promoting literacy among students and families. He also served as an ambassador for the American Heart Association, advocating for improved outcomes in sudden cardiac arrest situations. As a member of the NBA Social Justice Coalition, Nance continues to work alongside fellow players and coaches to advance social justice initiatives, further solidifying his role as a positive influence in the community.
“I am truly honored to receive the Jason Collier Memorial Award,” said Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. “The city of Atlanta welcomed me with open arms, and I wanted to make sure that they knew that I was not only going to play hard for this organization but pay it forward and make a positive impact off of the court and in the community.”
Additionally, the 6-8 forward has made a significant impact in the community through his engagement with issues related to chronic disease, food insecurity, and homelessness. Through his nonprofit, Athletes vs. Crohn’s and Colitis, Nance has connected with individuals affected by Crohn’s disease throughout the season by inviting them to Hawks games. These experiences allowed him to share stories and tips, fostering a sense of inspiration and camaraderie within the Crohn’s community. He has also enhanced the game day experience by hosting groups from this community in suites at various arenas, creating a welcoming environment that encourages connection and support.
In addition to his work with the Crohn’s community, Nance has dedicated his time to addressing homelessness through his involvement with Love Beyond Walls (LBW). During a visit in December, he toured the Dignity Museum, contributed more than 600 high-need items, and helped build sinks for underserved communities in Atlanta. His donations were crucial to launching Zion’s Closet, an initiative designed to provide essential resources for students in need. Nance’s financial support has enabled LBW to renovate resource rooms at Finch Elementary School, offering fresh paint, shelving, and supplies such as clothing, hygiene products and food items.
“On behalf of my family, I would like to congratulate Larry as the recipient of the Jason Collier Memorial Award for this season,” said Katie Collier. “Larry’s involvement and dedication to the Atlanta community and beyond is truly impactful. Further, Larry’s work is an inspiring example of keeping Jason’s legacy and passion to serve alive.”
Past recipients of the Jason Collier Memorial Trophy include: Josh Childress (2005-06 and 2006-07), Marvin Williams (2007-08 and 2010-11), Al Horford (2008-09), Josh Smith (2009-10), Zaza Pachulia (2011-12), Devin Harris (2012-13), Kyle Korver (2013-14), DeMarre Carroll (2014-15), Mike Muscala (2015-16), Paul Millsap (2016-17), Malcolm Delaney (2017-18), Kent Bazemore (2018-19), John Collins (2019-2020), Cam Reddish (2020-21), Trae Young (2021-22), Onyeka Okongwu (2022-23), and De’Andre Hunter (2023-24).
Nance is heading back to Cleveland and the top of the East gets stronger. How will the Hawks replace him?