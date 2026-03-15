Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Evan Mobley, Mikal Bridges)

It may be Selection Sunday in the college basketball world, but there are a ton of NBA games slated for March 15, including an exciting Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder clash at 1 p.m. EST.

Here’s a quick look at the seven-game slate:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks at Cleveland Cavaliers

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers

Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

While today marks the end of conference tournaments in college basketball, those games will all be wrapped up by 6 p.m. EST this evening. So why not close out the weekend with a few NBA player props?

I’m eying MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as one of my favorite picks on Sunday, so let’s dive into a breakdown of that pick – and more – on March 15.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 7+ Assists (-159)

In today’s Minnesota Timberwolves-Oklahoma City Thunder betting preview , I broke down why SGA is worth a look as a passer:

SGA has seven or more dimes in two of his three meetings with the Timberwolves, finishing with at least six dimes in each game. Minnesota’s defense has slipped out of the top 10 in the league in defensive rating (now 11th), and SGA has been on a playmaking tear with teams sending more and more double teams at him to stop his insane scoring streak.

The Thunder guard has eight or more dimes in three of his last four games, pushing his season average to 6.6 assists per game.

The Wolves rank 10th in the league in opponent assists per game this season, but I love this matchup for SGA after Minnesota allowed 119 points to Orlando, 120 to the Los Angeles Lakers and 153th to the Los Angeles Clippers before beating Golden State on Friday.

SGA has several games with at least seven dimes this season, and he’s averaging 9.1 assists per game in eight games since Feb. 1.

Evan Mobley OVER 19.5 Points (-106)

Evan Mobley had a massive game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers big man should be in the mix for a follow-up performance on Sunday.

Mobley played just 23:12 on Friday and still finished with 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and he should get a few more touches down low with Jarrett Allen (knee) still out of the lineup.

Dallas doesn't have several important big men for this matchup, as Dereck Lively II is out for the season, and both Daniel Gafford and Moussa Cisse are doubtful. The Mavs already allow the most points in the paint per game in the NBA (55.8), and they’ll struggle even more with Gafford sidelined.

I think Mobley could easily reach 20-plus points after almost dropping 30 on Friday.

Ryan Rollins 6+ Assists (-167)

Since March 1, Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins is averaging 6.9 assists per game for the Bucks, and he’s thrived with Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup.

Milwaukee needs Sunday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, who have lost 12 in a row, so I’d expect Rollins and Giannis (listed as questionable) to both have big roles in this matchup.

Rollins has seven or more dimes in six of his eight games this month, and he’s averaging 5.6 assists per game in the 2025-26 season. Against the Pacers, Rollins has finished with seven, four and four assists in three games.

I think he’s worth a look at this number given how big his role has been in the offense as the season has gone along. Rollins is averaging over 10 potential assists per game in the 2025-26 campaign.

Mikal Bridges OVER 11.5 Points (-128)

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges has been in a massive slump over his last five games, averaging 6.4 points per game while shooting 32.5 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from 3. He looked better in his last game, scoring 11 points in just under 30 minutes in a win over the Indiana Pacers.

Bridges’ prop has fallen all the way to 11.5 points even though he’s still averaging 15.0 per game in the 2025-26 season,

I’m going to buy low on him on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, who are just 22nd in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

Being back at home may also help Bridges, who has scored 12 or more points in 45 of his 68 games in the 2025-26 season. He had 21 on 9-of-11 shooting the Knicks’ only other meeting with the Warriors this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.