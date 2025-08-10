Report: There Are No Plans For Trae Young, Hawks To Engage In Extension Talks This Summer
Since the start of the month, there have been a number of extensions to high-profile NBA players. Mikal Bridges, Luka Doncic, and yesterday, De'Aaron Fox, have all signed big extensions with their respective teams, but there has been one notable omission, and that is Atlanta Hawks superstar point guard Trae Young. Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but there has not been a deal as of yet.
After a report earlier in the week focused on Young's unhappiness that there has not been an extension, NBA insider Jake Fischer shared this today on any potential extension for the Hawks point guard:
"League sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer.
This, though, does not necessarily come as a surprise.
Also unlike Dončić and Fox, Young was not traded prior to February's deadline. And the trades headlined by Dončić and Fox were obviously swung by teams eager to secure their new backcourt stars to long-term deals. The landscape is slightly different in Atlanta.
Sources say Young's side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million. He'd then have to make a decision about his $49 million player option for 2026-27."
Fischer made it clear to point out that Young is in no way pushing to get out of Atlanta:
"Let's, however, be clear:
No one is suggesting that Young is actively pushing to get out of Atlanta.
The Hawks have surrounded Young with numerous two-way wings and a new pick-and-pop partner thanks to their recent trade to acquire Kristaps Porzingis. He's never really played with a scoring forward of Porziņģis' caliber.
The reported disappointment Young is said to be feeling about his contract status appears to stem largely from the fact that the Hawks never really broached an extension at all. Young is confident, sources say, in his ability to lead the Hawks back to the playoffs, which could prove to be a meaningful inflection point for both Atlanta and Young himself to hold extension talks.
Yet if Young indeed has the sort of season that he thinks he and the Hawks are capable of, it's certainly feasible that he could emerge as one of the league's premier free agents in the summer of 2026 should he decline the player option. (Similar potential, mind you, applies to the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James and Austin Reaves.)"
It sounds like next summer is going to be the summer of Trae Young and this season will be a big indicator of how things could go.
If the Hawks can make a deep playoff run behind Young, it will be hard not to give him the max extension. The Hawks have built what appears to be the perfect team around Young, and there is going to be pressure on him to deliver for Atlanta in 2025-2026. It does not all fall on Young, but he has to show that he is worthy of a max extension. In the era of the second apron, teams cannot have players on max contracts if they are not sure about their ability to be a championship-caliber player.
Young is going to be one of the most interesting players to watch in the NBA this season for all of the reasons listed above. Let's see what he and the Hawks have in store.