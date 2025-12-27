Picks and Final Score Predictions For Hawks vs Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks are riding a five game losing streak and have lost nine of their last eleven games heading into tonight's game against the New York Knicks. New York meanwhile is 2.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference and coming off a Christmas Day victory against the Cavaliers. This is the first meeting between these two teams and they usually play very high level games when they get together.

For Atlanta, they are just looking to get anything going to snap out of this losing streak. In the month of December, the Hawks defense has collapsed and has become one of the worst in the NBA. This team has been trending in the wrong way the entire month and could use a win as much as any team in the league.

Is this the night they will get it done?

Who wins?

Dec 26, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) dribbles the ball towards the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

All losing streaks come to an end at some point right?

If the Hawks are going to win this game, they are going to have to do better on the boards. While Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns are going to be a big problem for the Hawks tonight, New York is going to be missing Josh Hart, who is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA and gives his team a lot of extra possessions. Without him, the Knicks are going to be relying on their big men to win the glass, which has been an easy thing for opponents to do against the Hawks.

If Atlanta's offense can get back on track from last night, they have the ability to win a shootout against the Knicks. Trae Young has been known to play his best games against the Knicks, and he has been really solid leading the offense since his return from injury. The Knicks are 21st in three-point percentage allowed and Atlanta has plenty of guys who can get hot. With Young and Jalen Johnson, they can rack up plenty of points. While Jalen Brunson and Towns are great players, they can be picked on defensively.

The Hawks defense has been a disaster this entire month and the Knicks can certianly take advantage. Between Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, the Knicks have plenty of matchup problems for the Hawks and four guys that can get their own shot. Towns has been a matchup problem in the past for the Hawks and given how much Atlanta has struggled against teams with size, tonight has a chance to be a big night on offense for Towns.

Speaking of Atlanta's rebounding issues, they are going to be up against one of the best offensive rebounders in the NBA. Mitchell Robinson has the capability of completely taking over games on the glass and should not have an issue going up against Atlanta's bigs. Even without Josh Hart, the Knicks are going to have a big rebounding advantage against the Hawks.

While the Knicks are not an elite defense, they have two really strong wing defenders in Anunoby and Bridges. You can expect to see Anunoby guarding Johnson plenty tonight and that is going to be a tough matchup for Johnson.

In the end, I think the Knicks edge on the glass and the Hawks porous defense are going to be too much to overcome, not to mention that New York is going to have a rest advantage for this game. Knicks win in State Farm Arena and extend the Hawks losing streak.

Final Score: Knicks 123, Hawks 114

