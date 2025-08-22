Should the Atlanta Hawks Pursue Malik Beasley?
The Atlanta Hawks have been one of the most active teams this offseason, and still have the potential to make more moves as the season gets closer. In a recent report, it was announced that former Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is no longer a target of a recent gambling investigation. This will likely mean that teams will be lining up to sign the three-point marksman guard to a potential deal this offseason, and Beasley can take a lot of teams that are contending to the next level this season.
In his time in Detroit this past season, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, on 43% shooting from the field, and 41.6% shooting from three-point range, good enough to land him second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Beasley has also been known to play on winning teams throughout his career in both the East and Western Conferences, so he has experience playing on competitive teams in both conferences. Beasley would also bring a much-respected veteran voice to any team he joins, as his teammates have been known to speak very fondly of him.
Can the Hawks sign Beasley?
As far as the Hawks go in these sweepstakes, it will be interesting to see if they would consider adding another veteran presence with a player like Beasley. If the Hawks did decide to add Beasley to the roster, he would improve the team's shooting even more drastically, and not just that, he would also add to the scoring abilities that they are looking for. As far as the bench for Atlanta goes, Beasley would also make up for the potential lost bench scoring that Caris LeVert is taking with him to Detroit, ironically. However, in Atlanta, Beasley would still be on a contending team.
If they wanted to stay under the luxury tax, the Hawks could only offer Beasley a veteran minimum contract. Could the Hawks go into the tax? Sure, but they have not done so under owner Tony Ressler and until they do, I don't think it will happen.
The Hawks recently signed Caleb Houstan to the team in a deal that is now an Exhibit 10 contract, which would only make him an official player on the roster if he makes it past training camp. So the Hawks technically could release him and clear up space to sign Beasley to a veteran minimum deal before training camp starts. Compared to Houstan, Beasley would be less of a risk and would be considered a more reliable candidate who could make the Hawks significantly better.
If I were Trae Young, who has been actively trying to recruit players this offseason, I would be talking with the front office about calling Beasley to get a deal done. In Young's position, I feel like this is sort of a must, as he is looking to get a contract extension in Atlanta, and in order to do that, not only will he need to have a dominant season, but the Hawks will likely need a high seed and go on a potential playoff run. So the more help the roster can get, the more it gives the Hawks a chance to go on a run, and someone like Beasley would make Young and the Hawks even more entertaining and dangerous for the rest of the Eastern Conference.
Young was also active this offseason with recruiting players to the team, and adding Beasley would likely lock up a potential top-five seed for the Hawks this season. I also see Young increasing his assist per game totals to more than 11 this season and potentially becoming a more dangerous player off the ball and with the ball in his hands with this deal, because signing Beasley would make the team almost unguardable on all levels.