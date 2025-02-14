Should the Hawks Consider Trading for Kevin Durant in the 2025 Off-Season?
The last big trade the Hawks made was the Dejounte Murray trade back in 2021. They gave up the Hornets’ 2023 first-round pick (top-16 protected), the Hawks’ 2025 first-round pick (unprotected), the Hawks’ 2027 first-round pick (unprotected), the right to swap first-round picks with the Hawks in 2026 and Danillo Gallinari.
In short, this deal was a disaster. The fit between the two point guards didn't mesh well, Murray's defense did not stand out enough to make a difference and their partnership ended after only two seasons. As a result of the deal, the Hawks are now down significant future draft capital as the Spurs effectively control their draft picks for the next three draft cycles.
Yet, they still called on Kevin Durant. At this year's trade deadline, there was a possibility that Durant would get dealt from the Phoenix Suns. Suns general manager James Jones didn't exactly throw cold water on that idea, either. He had this to say after the deadline passed:
"It always gets noisy when you're not winning - and we're not winning."
ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed that those reports were indeed real with these comments right before the deadline passed:
“Though Kevin Durant still has not requested a trade, multiple teams are being aggressive in their efforts to acquire him from the Phoenix Suns. Among the teams trying to land Durant is the Atlanta Hawks, sources said.”
If the Hawks are really interested in Durant, all signs are pointing towards him being on the trading block this summer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said this about the possibility of a Durant trade:
"Durant will "probably" get traded over the summer. He [Durant] knows it, the Suns know it, the rest of the league knows it."
That begs the question: is this a move the Hawks should seriously consider? Obviously, it's very dependent on the price and the interest in KD's services. However, the list of teams who can pull off a move like this and would be motivated to is not as long as one might think.
In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics, Cavs and Knicks don't need him. The Pacers already have two big contracts on their roster in Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton while also needing to re-sign Myles Turner. The Bucks would be interested, but they have no assets to realistically offer the Suns. The Pistons are too early in their development timeline to make a move like this. None of the teams below the ninth seed, except for the 76ers, should consider Durant. However, the Sixers cannot get Durant unless they move off of Paul George. That's going to be much easier said than done.
That leaves the Hawks, Heat and Magic as realistic contenders for Durant. The Heat could get him and have enough salaries to make a somewhat compelling offer. The Magic have all their picks and can also get up to Durant's salary rather easily. Orlando probably has a better outlook than Atlanta due to the combination of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but that's not a guarantee. There's also the question of how the fit would work - Banchero and Wagner both occupy the SF and PF spots respectively.
The Suns will not want to deal him within the Western Conference, but they might consider it if they can get some of their picks back from the Rockets. The Grizzlies tried to get Durant at the deadline, but a deal did not come together. Could they try again? Memphis develops talent really well, but they probably aren't prepared to deal any of their big contracts to get up to Durant's salary number.
A lot of this conversation also depends on the postseason results. However, there are three factors that are in Atlanta's favor if Durant does ask out.
This Big Three Asks the Least of Durant
Since the Hawks aren't going to trade Jalen Johnson in their pursuit of KD, they would undoubtedly trade for him to form a trio of Johnson, Young and Durant. There are serious questions about what the rotation would look like, but from a fit perspective, there are few situations that are better suited for someone like Durant. He's an excellent catch-and-shoot player, creates his own shot and punishes defenders in isolation. Durant has been excellent working off of Devin Booker and Young is a better passer than Booker. On defense, he won't have to take on the other team's best wing because Johnson routinely handles those assignments.
He'd essentially be a supercharged version of what the Hawks are hoping Zaccharie Risacher can develop into. It's a much cleaner fit than the "two scoring guards" model Durant has played with in Brooklyn and Phoenix. Durant would also be able to draw defensive attention away from Young and Johnson, which opens things up for everyone.
The Finances Should Work Out - On Both Sides.
Clint Capela, Larry Nance and Caris LeVert are solid players, but Atlanta won't keep all three of them at a similar amount of money to what they're making now. They need to keep some room for a Dyson Daniels extension, but there's a ton of cap flexibility avaliable to the Hawks in the 2026-27 season. It'll be somewhat challenging to get up to Durant's salary of $54 million, but a package of Risacher, Mann and Kobe Bufkin gets to about $30 million. Atlanta might need to send out Okongwu as well in a seperate deal, which should get them close to the salary they need to take on Durant's deal.
If Durant is traded, he'll have control over his future as well. He'll be hitting free agency after the 2025-26 season and could re-sign in Atlanta because they can support his contract in the 2026-27 season. Atlanta won't be locking themselves in to a big commitment unless Durant earns that deal and Durant won't be locked into a situation that is unfavorable to him.
Zaccharie Risacher Should be An Attractive Trade Piece
Risacher wasn't an immediate success at the start of his rookie season, but he's looked really good as of late. One thing that has been consistent for him this year is his defense. For a rookie wing, Risacher has surprisingly been a net neutral on defense. He doesn't produce a ton of highlights or make as many noteworthy plays as Daniels, but he plays his assingment well and moves his feet quickly to close off angles. He can get bullied by stronger players, but that doesn't happen nearly as much as it usually does with a 19 year-old wing. However, the very encouraging part of his rookie season has been the improvement he's shown on offense. Since December, he's shooting 37% from deep and upped his scoring to 12 points on league-average efficiency.
He's also showing some real upside as an off-ball threat. Last night against the Knicks, he had a beautiful three-pointer where he cut into the open space and confidently shot the three off the pass from Trae Young. The Hawks certainly raised some eyebrows when they took him at the top of the 2024 draft, but he's on his way towards proving them right. If the Suns trade for Risacher, they would have their wing duo of the foreseeable future with Ryan Dunn and Risacher. That could give Devin Booker a real reason to stay in Phoenix and gives them some hope for the future.
