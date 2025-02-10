2025 NBA All-Star Game: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young Earns 4th All-Star Selection, Replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo
It was announced this morning that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had selected Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young to be an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve, replacing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will miss the All-Star Game with a calf injury.
This is the fourth All-Star selection for Young and he is going to be on Team Chuck in the new All-Star format.
When the All-Star reserves were initially announced, there was a lot of sentiment around the league that Hawks point guard Trae Young was snubbed once again. Young leads the league in assists and has been one of the league's best shot-creators and playmakers all season, but was not picked as an All-Star reserve at first, but now he will be a part of the All-Star game.
Young has been playing lights out since getting snubbed for the original reserve spot. In his last five games, Trae Young had 34 points and 17 assists vs the Pacers, 34 points and nine assists vs the Pistons, 32 points and 12 assists vs the Spurs, 24 points and seven assists vs the Bucks, and last night, Young tallied 35 points and 14 points in a win vs the Wizards. Young has led the Hawks to a 2-0 record since the trade deadline and the Hawks are still firmly in contention for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference.
Young is averaging a league-leading 11.4 assists per game, in addition to 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.0 minutes of play. He is the only player in the NBA averaging more than 11.0 assists per game, 1.1 assists more than the next closest player in the league (Nikola Jokic: 10.3) and 1.9 more than the next closest Eastern Conference player (Cade Cunningham: 9.5).
The 26-year-old guard, who has dished out a league-best 560 assists this season (the only player in the league with at least 500 helpers), has recorded 500-or-more assists for the seventh straight season. He joins Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famers Oscar Robertson, Isiah Thomas and Tim Hardaway, in addition to two-time NBA Champion and Macon, Georgia, native, Norm Nixon as just the fifth player in NBA history to tally 500+ assists in each of his first seven NBA seasons, per Elias Sports.
Young owns three games this season with at least 20 points and 20 assists: Nov. 27 at Cleveland (20 points, 22 assists), Dec. 6 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (31 points, 20 assists), Jan. 7 at Utah (24 points, 20 assists). His three outings with 20+ points and 20+ assists are tied for the second-most such games in a single season in NBA history and the most since John Stockton in 1989-90.
In a win over the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 26, which included a franchise record 50-point fourth quarter, the 6-1 guard netted his 11,000th career point. At 26 years, 98 days, Young became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 11,000 points and 4,000 assists (LeBron James: 25 years, 350 days) and in his 436th career game, became the second-fastest to do so in terms of games played (Oscar Robertson: 379 games).
The Oklahoma product is leading the league in point/assist double-doubles (31) and 30-point, 10-assist outings (10), while leading the East in 20-point, 10-assist outings (22, second-most in NBA). Young currently owns 87 career outings with 30-or-more points and 10-or-more assists, the fourth-most such games in NBA history.
Behind Young’s leadership, the Hawks are averaging 29.2 assists per game, the most assists in the East and third-most in the NBA, and on pace to be the most assists per game in a single season in franchise history (currently 27.1 assists per game, St. Louis Hawks, 1960-61). Through 53 outings this season, Atlanta has dished out 30-or-more assists in a conference-leading 26 games, the most such games in a single season in franchise history.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, and will air on TN
