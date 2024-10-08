Starting Lineups: Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers
The Atlanta Hawks are going to tip off their first preseason game vs the Indiana Pacers tonight and they just announced their starting lineup.
Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela will be the first five on the floor tonight for the Hawks. It is not clear how many minutes each guy will play tonight, but that is the starting lineup that Quin Snyder has decided to roll with tonight. Onyeka Okongwu and Bogdan Bogdanovic are not going to play tonight.
The Pacers are starting Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and James Wiseman.
What is head coach Quin Snyder looking to for from his team tonight? He talked about it earlier this week:
"As you said, it's one data point, you know, I think more than anything, you know, I want us to, I want to see us execute on the defensive end with the same focus that we want to execute on the offensive end and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and really understand, you know, the connectivity between what we do on offense and how it impacts our defense. You know, something as simple as a guard drives to the basket and lays the ball in, suddenly we have an unbalanced floor. The other thing, the overlay on that, in my mind, is just our communication. And that's something that I think is a challenge, generally, to get guys to get out of themselves. Part of it is knowing what to say. So I would say that relationship on both sides of the ball and how communication really affects your level."
Spread and Over/Under: The Hawks will be underdogs at home tonight, as they are currently 2.0 point underdogs according to the latest odds from the Fanduel Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 227.5.