Three Big Overreactions From Atlanta's 138-118 Loss to Toronto
That was not how opening night was supposed to go.
In the most anticipated season opener in years for the Atlanta Hawks, they had about as poor of a performance as you could, losing 138-118 to the Raptors. The transition defense was brutal, the Hawks' offense looked clunky all night, and the big offseason additions did not make much of an impact on the game at all.
For a team that was supposed to compete for the Eastern Conference crown, this was not the way they wanted to open the season. It is just one game of course, but is it time to sound some alarm bells for Atlanta?
Here are three overreactions to last night's game.
1. Atlanta is going to start 0-3
The Hawks were expected to be among the better teams in the NBA, but they were dealt a tough first week of the season. After playing the Raptors, the Hawks travel to Orlando tomorrow night and then face the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder at home the very next night. While an opening night game is never a must win, the Hawks now have to face two of the best teams in the NBA and two of the best defenses in the league as well.
While there are 82 games, the vibes would be very bad in Atlanta if they were to get off to an 0-3 start. Can they get a win over the weekend to prevent that from happening?
2. The Hawks will be the NBA's most overrated team
All offseason, myself and others in the media gave the Hawks a lot of credit for being able to bring in Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard, and Asa Newell to add to a core of Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu.
After one game, is it fair to say that those projections are going to be wrong and the Hawks are still going to be floundering around near the play-in? Only time will tell, but the opening night was not very good.
3. Toronto is a contender in the Eastern Conference
Nobody would deny that the Raptors have talent. Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Jakob Poeltl are all good players, but many questioned if they all fit together.
So far, so good.
Perhaps the Hawks just ran into a better team on Friday night.
There is still a long way to go this season and I think the Hawks are going to be fine, but overreactions are part of losing. Let's see how Atlanta responds on Friday night against the Magic.