Three Players To Watch In The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Matchup Against Memphis
This week, the Atlanta Hawks began preseason action against the Houston Rockets in an entertaining back-and-forth game, but both teams took out their starting lineups in the third quarter. This ended with the Rockets winning, but we still saw some things from certain players that should have you keeping your eyes on them to see how they look in tomorrow's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
However, the Hawks did have practice this morning, and the team looks to be in good spirits, having had a shootaround before going to Memphis.
Now that we've gone over the Hawks team before they're matchup with Memphis, let's take a look at some players to watch for in the game tomorrow evening.
1. Kristaps Porzingis
In the offseason, one of the more anticipated acquisitions by the Hawks was Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to be a difference-maker for the team. In the Hawks' first preseason game, Porzingis didn't appear to be the player expected to be the team's difference maker this season, as he had four fouls in the first half and finished with five points on inefficient shooting. However, it is widely thought that this is just a poor game, rather than something to be concerned about in the long term. Still, it is something to keep a close eye on as we head into tomorrow's game, as he will likely be matched up with Zach Edey or Jaren Jackson Jr.
2. Jalen Johnson
Coming into the Hawks' season, Jalen Johnson is one of the more highly anticipated names for the team to watch, as he is expected to have a breakout season. His last two seasons were cut short due to injury, but he has shown flashes of All-Star potential. In his first game back since January, Johnson looked dominant on both ends of the court, making multiple highlight plays and scoring an efficient 11 points in 16 minutes, along with two steals and two blocks. For tomorrow's game, we will likely see a fun, underrated big man matchup between All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Jackson Jr. and Johnson, with Ja Morant out due to injury; this will likely be the matchup to watch most closely.
3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
In his first performance as a Hawk, Nickeil Alexander-Walker looked nothing short of what Hawks fans, media, and the organization anticipated, making timely defensive plays and playing efficient, smart basketball on offense. Alexander-Walker had 13 points on efficient 62% shooting from the field and 50% shooting from three-point range, in just 15 minutes of action, with some of his shots coming with heavy contests. As for this game, it will be something to keep an eye on with the Grizzlies' size and defense: whether Alexander-Walker will have the same effect on the Hawks' ability to keep things flowing offensively, and if he will have the same impact defensively when switching or in on-ball situations.