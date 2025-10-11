Three Players To Watch In The Atlanta Hawks Preseason Matchup Against Memphis

Jalen Johnson rotates out to block the corner three, leaks out into transition and into the open court



And the open court is where he really shines as a jumbo ball-handler



He absorbs the contact like nothing and finishes the lay-up for the and-one



Budding 2-way star https://t.co/VWBQeD34Hw pic.twitter.com/G0jh1q3DdJ